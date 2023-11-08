Survival on an island full of dinosaurs and other fearsome creatures in Ark Survival Ascended is all contingent on a player’s ability to track down and gather an abundance of vital resources. One such resource is Oil, which you need to make Gasoline to power a variety of important machines.

If you’re wondering where to find some while mitigating your chances of getting chomped by local prehistoric wildlife, here is our handy guide to how to get oil in Ark Survival Ascended.

Best Spots to Find Oil in Ark Survival Ascended

Oil in Ark Survival Ascended can be a little tricky to find if you’re not sure where to look. After all, the Island is pretty huge and has a variety of different biomes, from jungles, to icy tundras, to a steamy volcano. However, you’re going to need fuel to help build some very useful machines, be it Power Generators, Fabricators, or Chemistry Benches. So the sooner you get your hands on some oil, the better.

You’re not going to find oil essentially anywhere within the central terrain of the forests and jungles of the Island, or around the volcano. Instead, you’ll need to venture far to the northwest quadrant of the map, to the snowy glacial area around (Latitude: 25, Longitude: 10). Make sure to have some fur armor equipped for this climate, as being ill-prepared for the elements can do more damage the longer you explore.

With your pick axe on hand, oil can be found within any unique, line-textured rocks like the one indicated above. These are scattered in great number all around the northern glacial area, so this is essentially the richest spot in the game for any and all Oil you need.

However, if you feel inclined, Oil can also be found in a variety of underwater and shoreline locations by harvesting it from specific dinosaurs and creatures. The main ones that always provide Oil are:

Trilobites – These prehistoric critters are typically found crawling along the beaches and down on the ocean floors underwater.

– These prehistoric critters are typically found crawling along the beaches and down on the ocean floors underwater. Leeches – These are most prevalent in shallow waters around the Pack Cave area at (Latitude: 68.2, Longitude: 56.1).

– These are most prevalent in shallow waters around the Pack Cave area at (Latitude: 68.2, Longitude: 56.1). Basilosaurus – While definitely bigger than the other two, these are sparsely found swimming in the waters all around the island, except the east border.

Additionally, the team at Studio Wildcard has provided an official, very useful companion tool for players called Ark Unity, which can help pinpoint exact locations of certain items, explorer notes, base spots, etc.

Once you have enough Oil stocked up, as well as a good amount of Hides harvested from dinosaurs and mammals, you’ll be set to produce plenty of Gasoline for as many machines as you need for electricity, crafting, etc.

That concludes our guide for how to get Oil in Ark Survival Ascended. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how your experience has been with the game so far, particularly in terms of resource gathering and crafting.

