Archero Tier List (April 2024)

Archero is a game that gets much more love from its community than it does from the devs. It’s P2W heavy and the grind is relentless. However, if you invest in proper gear and heroes, you’ll make it. To aid you with that, here is our definitive Archero tier list.

Archero Tier Lists

Before you dive into these Archero tier lists, know that every item/hero’s power was evaluated at Mythic+, so it is more end-game oriented. Also, heroes were graded based on their overall performance, and whether they were F2P friendly or not (read, do they need paid skins to work) wasn’t really important. Nevertheless, I included a list of a couple of heroes that are really good, even if you don’t spend a dime in this game.

Hero Tier List

Tier Hero S Melinda, Stella, Taiga, Wukong A Aquea, Blazo, Elaine, Iris, Lina, Shingen B Bobo, Bonnie, Helix, Meowgik, Ophelia, Shade, Sylvan C Ayana, Gugu, Rolla, Ryan, Shari, Urasil D Atreus, Onir, Phoren, Taranis

Best F2P Heroes in Archero

If you’re not investing any money in this game, then you’ve got only three best options when it comes to picking your hero: Helix, Meowgik, and Gugu. All three are capable of carrying you, and none require you to buy premium skins to be competitive. I mean, some of the best players in the world rank with these heroes against people with Taiga, Stella, and Melinda.

Weapon Tier List

Tier Weapon S Antique Sword, Expedition Fist A Brightspear, Death Scythe, Demon Blade B Brave Bow, Gale Force, Mini Atreus, Tornado C Stalker Staff, Saw Blade

Best Archero Weapons

All S/A-tier weapons are solid and you’ll often see them on top-ranking players. However, Expedition Fist, Antique Sword, and the Demon Blade are the most common ones. The one you’ll use entirely depends on whether you can get it in bulk and upgrade it.

Armor Tier List

Tier Armor S Phantom Cloak A Bright Robe, Golden Chestplate B Expedition Plate, Shadow Robe C Vest of Dexterity, Void Robe

Best Archero Armor

The Expedition Armor is extremely popular among whales, but chances are that you won’t be one, so it shouldn’t be a priority. Instead, get either the Phantom Cloak, the Bright Robe, or the Golden Chestplate, depending on which hero and build you’re running.

Ring Tier List

Tier Ring S Bull Ring, Dragon Ring A Lion Ring, Vilebat Ring, Wolf Ring B Expedition Ring, Falcon Ring C Bear Ring, Serpent Ring

Best Archero Rings

The situation with rings is similar to armor. The Expedition Ring is arguably the best, but the number of dupes you’ll need to upgrade it is insane, and you’ll need two! So, unless you are an ultra whale, your best options are the Bull, Dragon, and Lion rings.

Locket Tier List

Tier Locket S Bloodthirsty Locket, Counterattack Charm A Agile Locket, Expedition Locket B Angel Locket, Bulletproof Locket, Piercer Locket C Iron Locket

Best Archero Lockets

No matter what some people might say, the Bloodthirsty and Counterattack lockets are the best utility you can get in this slot. With these, all of the top-ranking players outperform even the Expedition users. Moreover, they are mostly under-geared, which makes this stat even wilder.

Bracelet Tier List

Tier Bracelet S Expedition Bracelet, Shield Bracelet, Invincible Bracelet A Quickshot Bracelet B Frozen Bracelet, Split Bracelet C Blazing Bracelet, Thunder Bracelet

Best Bracelets

Your bracelet choice largely depends on your skills and the rest of your build. However, if you exclude the biggest whales, you’ll notice that the most commonly used bracelet is the Shield Bracelet. That’s because its crit-rate-increasing passives are just too OP. Plus, you get even more sustain with it.

Spellbook Tier List

Tier Skillbook S Arcanum of Time, Enlightenment A Arcane Archer, Expedition Spellbook B Art of Combat, Giants Contract, Spectre Book C Ice Realm

Best Archero Spellbooks

Arcane Archer and Expedition being in the same tier might seem odd, but considering the investment needed for the latter, it had to be that way. Otherwise, Arcanum and Enlightenment are both excellent options you can’t go wrong with, and they won’t break your bank either.

Well, with all those tier lists, you should have a pretty good picture of what the meta looks like in Archero. If you need help figuring out what the best items or characters are in other mobile games, we’ve got you. You’ll find plenty of tier lists here on Twinfinite for all the most popular titles, including Astra: Knights of Veda, Solo Leveling: Arise, and Monster Never Cry.

