All Untitled Blue Lock Game Codes in Roblox (April 2023)

Be the best soccer player you can be with these Untitled Blue Lock Game Roblox codes.

If you haven’t already checked out Untitled Blue Lock Game in Roblox, you should, especially if you’re a fan of Blue Lock. They’re a match made in heaven! To ensure your career starts off on the right foot, we’ve gathered all Untitled Blue Lock Game codes in Roblox available right now.

All Working Codes in Untitled Blue Lock Game

When you jump into the game at any point in April 2023, the following Roblox codes can be redeemed:

!code peppersavior : Redeem this code for 150 UT

: Redeem this code for 150 UT !code shrinemaidens : Redeem this code for 20 UT and a free Roll

: Redeem this code for 20 UT and a free Roll !code UNKNOWNSPECIALCOMBOATTACK : Redeems for a random Face Roll

: Redeems for a random Face Roll !code dmkiteifcatgirl : Redeem this code for 20 UT and a Roll

: Redeem this code for 20 UT and a Roll !code 1klikes : Redeem this code for 25 UT and a Roll

: Redeem this code for 25 UT and a Roll !code thinkofthechildren : Redeem this code for 25 UT and a Roll

: Redeem this code for 25 UT and a Roll !code march 8th : Redeem this code for 25 UT and a Roll

: Redeem this code for 25 UT and a Roll !code koharu : This code subtracts 10 UT, but you get to Roll

: This code subtracts 10 UT, but you get to Roll !code woebloveshismoney : This code subtracts 50 UT (Yes, you read that right)

: This code subtracts 50 UT (Yes, you read that right) !code woebapology: This code will subtract 100 UT (Yes, you read that right)

All Expired Codes

As of April 2023, the following codes are no longer in use and will not reward you with anything:

There aren’t any expired codes at this time.

How to Redeem Codes in Untitled Blue Lock Game

Normally, Roblox games have a code redemption window, like King Legacy, but that’s not the case with Untitled Blue Lock Game. Instead, you collect the rewards by:

Open the in-game chat window. Either copy and paste the entire code from our list or type it out. Send the message and you’ll automatically get the rewards, along with a notification if it was successful.

Now that you have all Untitled Blue Lock Game codes in Roblox at your disposal, you should use as many as you can as soon as possible. Keep in mind that a few have negative effects! What won’t have an negative effect on you is checking out the near endless amount of Roblox content available here at Twinfinite. You can see what’s available using the links below.

