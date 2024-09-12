Finding your way around the map is often not that difficult, but there are definitely exceptions. That’s why we are going to dive into all map symbols explained in Wild Bastards, so you know what to expect from each one. Keep reading to find out what each location is.

Map Symbols Explained

Here are the symbols you will find most often and what they mean:

Stairway: easy to recognize by the arrow going up, you can use this machine to go back to the ship. As long as just one outlaw reaches it, everyone will be beamed up to the ship.

Shop: easy to recognize by the sign, you can spend your hard earned money to get shield or health back.

Teleports: recognize them by the two spikes, you can use them to get quickly around to another teleport that you have already discovered.

Roadblock: those are the enemies waiting for you, kill them to pass through.

Satellite (orbital bombardment, invulnerability drop): you can use them to reduce enemies waiting for you at a post or to get special items during shootouts.

Pawn shop: recognize it by the Infamy sign, you can use this to trade items for Infamy points.

Chaste and Sons (launchpad): this is where the Prince will arrive in a few turns, stay away.

Thief: you can use this NPC’s services to steal an item from wherever on the map.

Buffalo herd: you can set free some beasts to take care of wandering enemies, reducing their numbers or killing them.

Bounty hunter: recognize them by the armed NPCs, you can use them to come with you during shootouts and they will lend a hand.

Trained Gunhand contract: use this contract to hire mercenaries to help you.

Snowbank: this will block your outlaws and end their turn immediately.

Guesthouse: rest here to get armor or health back.

Enemy data cache: collect it to know more about the enemies that are waiting for you.

Helix: collect it to resurrect an outlaw once you leave the planet.

Money: just collect the sack to get some credits.

Armor: collect it to restore armor.

Bag of health: collect it to restore health points.

Nitro: collect this fuel-tank looking icon to gain more moves for your turn.

Portal: enter it to be teleported to a random location on the map.

That's all we have for you on the map symbols in Wild Bastards.

