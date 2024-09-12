If you are managing a gang, it is important to keep an eye on who works best together. In this sequel to Void Bastards, you will need to know which members work well together, so let’s find out the best outlaws to send together in Wild Bastards. Keep reading and we’ll tell you which ones might be ideal.

Which Outlaws to Send Together in Wild Bastards

Image source: Maximum Entertainment via Twinfinite

Here are the best couples you can send together:

Rosa and Casino: This is the original couple you will start off with and they are pretty solid as they rarely start feuds and bring a good combination of close-range guns plus long-ranged weapons. Solid start.

Judge and Preach: With the first being a great sniper and Preach carrying the heavy Gatling gun, you should have most situations covered.

Preach and Kaboom: With these two, you have a good chance to be able to defeat most enemies, with Preach being great at long-range and Kaboom bringing dynamite which works great at covering areas.

Judge and Spider Rosa: While they may fall into feuds from time to time, these two will be a very solid couple to send together as Rosa has strong guns and having her from the start means she should have some aces up her sleeve, and with Judge having the strong sniper rifle you should be set.

Smoky and Roswell: While Roswell has a tendency to start feuds with everyone, Smoky is usually the exception and with the two having the same problems with reloading guns, you should be able to switch on the fly and benefit from their two strong weapons.

Naturally, if any feuds should happen, be sure to get your hands on a good reserve of beans. Starting friendships might also help your gang, but it is not required since these outlaws should work together pretty well in any case.

That’s it for the best outlaws to send together. If you want more information on Wild Bastards, check out our review and best Tips and Tricks to Complete Planets.

