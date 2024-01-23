If you want to gain maximum XP this season, you’ll need to know all Fortnite Peely Poster quest locations. As part of a new set of objectives added in update 28.10, players can put up missing posters for the beloved banana NPC in specific locations. Let’s look at them all!

Fortnite Peely Poster Quest Locations List

You can find Peely missing posters at the following locations in Fortnite:

We don’t know the Fortnite Peely poster quest locations yet, because the objectives have not been added to the game.

That’s right: despite the new update, these Peely-centric quests still don’t appear on the Quests menu. Instead, we learned about them thanks to renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, who also shared a track of April O’Neil quests.

As such, we imagine these specific Peely quests will arrive at some point in a mid-season content refresh, or as a limited-time weekly objective. Rather than adding them publicly, the January 23 update instead just added them to Fortnite’s game files.

How to Place Peely Posters in Fortnite

Since these missing Peely posters aren’t in Fortnite just yet, all we can do is speculate on how to place them. Logically speaking, we imagine a different poster will be available at each major POI in the Fortnite map.

From there, hold down the interact button for a short amount of time to place the poster. That’ll automatically complete one of the sub-quests within the overall objective series, netting you a boost of 15,000 XP at the same time.

Once you’ve placed all posters within the quests list, there’s bound to be an overall reward waiting for you. Epic Games has yet to confirm this officially, but we anticipate either an exclusive spray or weapon skin as your reward.

Of course, once we know more officially about this set of quests, we’ll update our guide. Until then, we know this for sure: missing Peely posters will be a hugely reliable XP source in the latter half of Chapter 5 Season 1.

