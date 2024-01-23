How to Get Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite

A new hiding spot has dropped in Fortnite and gives you the chance to be extra sneaky! Read on to find out how to get and use the Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite!

Where to Find Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite

Cardboard Boxes are a Mythic item new to Fortnite Chapter 5. As a Mythic item, they aren’t found absolutely everywhere, so you may have to search for a bit to find one. We found Cardboard Boxes in Rare Chests, and more often than not they can be found in vaults.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You may also find Cardboard Boxes in Supply Drops and Loot Llamas. There is always a small chance you will find one in a regular Chest, but if you want to be guaranteed to find one then get into a Vault!

You can carry one stack of five Cardboard Boxes which recharge over time. This means you can throw a couple down as a distraction, get inside another, and hide while your stack recharges.

This Mythic item is a bit like the Sneaky Snowmen but with a few key differences. Like the Snowmen, you can throw the box at your feet to instantly get inside. While inside the box, you can hide from opponents and the AI enemies won’t attack.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It is also possible to heal with Med Kits and Bandages while inside and drink shield potions. This is particularly useful when in the middle of a fight with one of the Bosses! When inside a box, you cannot sprint but you can swim, oddly enough. You can also speak to friendly NPCs who may give you a piece of unique dialogue, and pick up weapons and ammo.

The best thing about these Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite is that you can shoot enemies while sitting inside! Just get inside a box, equip a weapon, and as you aim you pop out of the top spilling packing peanuts everywhere.

So that’s all you need to know about this new sneaky hiding spot in Fortnite Chapter 5. For more Fortnite tips and help, including news about the latest Crew Pack skin, find more guides in the list below.