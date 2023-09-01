All Executive Assistant Application Answers in Starfield Red Tape Blues Quest

The Red Tape Blues mission requires players to help Trevor get a request for new equipment from the Deimos mining executive. However, the only way to assist him is by applying for the assistant to the director job, involving a series of questions during the recruitment process. We’re here to help you by showing you all the Executive Assistant application answers in Starfield to get you through the procedure quickly.

Starfield Red Tape Blues Quest Answers

Once you apply for the Executive Assistant at the Deimos Sales Terminal in Starfield, you’ll start the questionnaire for the job. It doesn’t necessarily matter which answers you choose, as they will relatively produce the same outcome. Nevertheless, those who respond poorly will trigger a dialogue with Peter Brennan, indicating how badly you did on the application process. But, if you want to pass the test with flying colors, we suggest these answers in the following order:

Over 10 years.

Master’s Degree.

About 43 ml shot of whiskey, served in a glass at room temp.

Offer drinks. Apologize, assure that the exec will return soon.

Use the company credits to immediately charter an expensive luxury craft.

Take the info to the board of directors so they can handle it.

Immediately go to their office to take care of them until they sober up.

Other answers may still work, but this one gave us the best possible outcome as the preferred candidate for the position. You’ll then need to speak to Trevor Petyarre, who will tell you to delete the other applications on the HR computer. Players can scroll to the bottom and select ‘Deleta All Other Candidate Applications.’ You can also see your own file, where you should see a note regarding your Top Candidate status.

After you speak to Peter during the Red Tape Runaround, he’ll praise you for your application and ask you to find a shipment of his (this will happen no matter what.) You can progress further to speak to Governor Hurst, where you can earn some extra Credits.

After you speak to Peter during the Red Tape Runaround, he'll praise you for your application and ask you to find a shipment of his (this will happen no matter what.) You can progress further to speak to Governor Hurst, where you can earn some extra Credits.