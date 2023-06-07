5 Letter Words With ATE in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

New York Times

Years on from its explosion in popularity, the New York Times’ Wordle continues to tease the brains of millions of players across the world on a daily basis. Sometimes the letter combinations leave players stumped though – which is where we can help. Here’s all the five letter Wordle words with ATE in the middle to help you through.

5 Letter Words With ATE in the Middle

As always, we’ve tried and tested every following word in Wordle. That means they could be the day’s answer but, more importantly, they will take up a guess if you enter them. In short, use them wisely!

bated

bates

cater

cates

dated

dater

dates

eaten

eater

fated

fates

gated

gater

gates

hated

hater

hates

lated

laten

later

lates

latex

mated

mater

mates

matey

nates

oaten

oater

pated

paten

pater

pates

rated

ratel

rater

rates

sated

satem

sates

tater

tates

water

yates

Those are all the five letter words with ATE in the middle. We’ve put them in alphabetical order for your convenience but there’s still an awful lot to work through. It’s why our key tip for Wordle is to use and implement your feedback as you go.

After every guess, Wordle color codes your answer to let you know how it stacks up. Ensure that green tiles are kept in the same place, yellow tiles stay in your guesses in different places and grey tiles are left out. We have a habit of wasting guesses to ascertain more letters which is generally a bad strategy.

If you’re still struggling and your Wordle attempt is set to be one of those frustrating ones where you run out of guesses because there’s too many words to try, check out our daily Wordle answer guide. It’ll give you clues and then the answer to make sure your streak doesn’t end.

That’s all the words with ATE in the middle to help you with Wordle! Be sure to check out the related content below and, if you can’t get enough of daily word challenges, glance at our Jumble or Waffle guides. Either could be your next obssession!

