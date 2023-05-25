PlayStation Showcase 2023 Roundup

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s hard to believe, but the last dedicated Sony event was way back in Sept, 2021. Now, the Japanese company has finally pulled back the curtain on what’s in store for PlayStation 5 owners as we move into the tail end of 2023.

With the dust beginning to settle following the much anticipated online event, it’s fair to say that Sony’s 2023 Showcase was jam-packed with plenty of games. So, for your reading pleasure, we thought we’d round up all of the evening’s announcements, trailers, and reveals in one handy article. You ready? Let’s do it!

Fairgame$

Multiplayer competitive bank heist shooter Fairgame$ was revealed and is coming to PC and PS5, though no release date was given.

Helldivers 2

Hardcore tactical shoot ’em up Helldivers II was announced for PS5 and PC and is scheduled to arrive later this year.

Immortals of Aveum

We had a further peek at EA’s upcoming first-person magic-wielding action game, Immortals of Aveum.

Phantom Blade Zero

A fast-paced action RPG set in feudal China was announced called Phantom Blade Zero for PS5 and PC. No release date was given.

Ghostrunner 2

A sequel to 2020’s stylish sword-swinging parkour ’em up was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, titled Ghostrunner II.

Sword of the Sea

From the creative talent behind ABZÛ, The Pathless and Journey, Sword of the Sea is a gorgeous adventure game where you use your sword as a hoverboard to explore ancient lands. It’s scheduled to arrive on PS5 and PC, though no release date was confirmed.

The Talos Principle 2

Mind-bending first-person puzzler The Talos Principle 2 was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is scheduled to arrive later this year.

Neva

Stylish and eye-catchingly beautiful adventure game Neva was announced for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PC with a 2024 release window.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

A new Cat Quest follow-up was announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is scheduled to set sail in 2024.

Foamstars

A new third-person 4v4 multiplayer shooter with heavy Splatoon vibes, dubbed Foamstars, was announced for PS4 and PS5. No release date was locked in.

Teardown

Voxel-based heist ’em up was announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and is scheduled to launch later this year.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The rumors were true! That’s right, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is indeed in the works and is scheduled to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, though no release date was given.

Towers of Aghasba

Epic survival game Towers of Aghasba was announced for PS5 and PC, and will launch in 2024.

Final Fantasy XVI

A new ‘Salvation’ trailer was revealed for Square Enix’s eagerly anticipated RPG Final Fantasy XVI.

Alan Wake 2

A new gameplay trailer was revealed for Remedy Entertainment’s eerie horror shooter, Alan Wake 2, which is set to launch later this year on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

A new gameplay trailer for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was revealed. It’s scheduled to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Oct. 12, 2023.

Revenant Hill

Night in the Woods follow-up Revenant Hill was announced for PS4 and PS5, with no release date.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

We were given a fresh look at Cygames’ upcoming action RPG, scheduled to arrive on PS4, PS5, PC later this year.

Street Fighter 6

A brand new trailer for everybody’s favorite arcade fighter was dropped teasing a more personalised take on the franchise.

Ultros

A mysterious Metroidvania with a bright Guacamelee-esque art-style was announced for PS4, PS5, and PC, and is penciled in for next year.

Tower of Fantasy

Free-to-play open-world action RPG has migrated from mobile and PC and is getting fully-fledged PS4 and PS5 releases. No release date was given, though.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2

A short teaser was revealed for Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2, which is set to come to PSVR2. It’s locked in for a late 2023 launch.

Resident Evil 4 Remake PSVR2

A new VR mode was officially confirmed for everybody’s favorite action-horror experience, Resident Evil 4. It’s scheduled to arrive in “late 2023” or “early 2024”.

Arizona Sunshine II

An Arizona Sunshine sequel was announced for PSVR2, and is locked in for a release later this year.

Crossfire Sierra Squad

Gritty tactical shooter, Crossfire Sierra Squad, was given a new gameplay trailer, and is set to arrive on PSVR2 later this year.

Synapse

Stylish VR first-person shooter, Synapse, received a new trailer. It comes exclusively to PSVR2 on July 4.

Beat Saber – Queen Music Pack

Eagerly anticipated music pack from the legendary english rock band Queen was revealed in a new teaser trailer.

Marathon

Bungie revealed their next upcoming project, which appears to be an ultra-modern sci-fi competitive shooter. It’s set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, though no release window was given.

Destiny 2 – The Final Shape

A mysterious trailer for what is presumably the next expansion for the popular sci-fi shooter dropped.

Concord

Firewalk Studios’ new PvP shooter nabbed a new trailer and is locked in for a PS5 and PC release next year.

PlayStation Qube and PlayStation Earbuds

The much rumored dedicated streaming device for PS5 is now 100% official. Meanwhile, some snazzy new earbuds that will bring “next generation audio immersion” to your PS5.

Spider-Man 2

Bookending the show was a lengthy gameplay trailer featuring everybody’s web-slinging superhero in his follow-up, Spider-Man 2.

Phew! That’s a helluva lot of games, right? What ones are you excited for? Personally, we’re just a little crestfallen that Bloodborne II was not announced, but we digress. Let us know what you thought of Sony’s latest show in the comments below.

