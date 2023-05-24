Fast-Paced Action RPG Phantom Blade 0 Confirmed for PS5

Image Source: Cruelman Studio

During today’s online PlayStation Showcase 2023, Sony pulled back the curtain on a new action RPG titled Phantom Blade 0.

Developed by Hong Kong-based developer Cruelman Studio, the upcoming title boasts slick real-time combat and is set in, what appears to be, feudal Japan a ‘la Ghosts of Tsushima. Check out the new trailer down below:

The footage opens in rainy rocky terrain, with a mysterious narrator saying: “Knowing you only have 66 days to live… just run away. It won’t make any difference at the end of the day. You know better than anyone else.”

The video then gives way to a taster of the gameplay teasing supernatural enemies, galloping horses, and some breakneck samurai sword-swinging action.

Right now, we’re unsure whether Phantom Blade 0 will be hitting any other platforms, but it’s definitely 100 percent confirmed for PS5. No release date was given.

DEVELOPING…

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts