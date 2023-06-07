Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with countless different sidequests to embark on and complete, some of them certainly on the sillier side. Among those is the “Mired in Muck” quest, which involves helping an innocent Zora literally out of the muck. If you’re not sure where to find this quest, or how to complete it, here is our guide for how to complete Mired in Muck in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Mired in Muck Quest in Zelda: TOTK

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To find the “Mired in Muck” quest, you’ll need to travel to the Lanayru Great Spring region and make your way to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower up in the mountains.

Once there you’ll want to look to for the captain of the guard at Zora’s Domain named Bazz. Unfortunately, he’s literally stuck in a giant pile of dark-colored muck and unable to get himself out. If you’re having a hard time finding him in the goop, his exact coordinates are (2844, 0585, 0376). His dialogue bubble should pop up when you get close to him.

How to Complete Mired in Muck Quest in Zelda: TOTK

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Upon interacting with Bazz, he’ll say that he just needs water to free himself and the nearby Skyview Tower from the pools of muck, but doesn’t mention where to get said water. Thankfully there are a handful of unique ways to go about doing this, if you have the right tools.

If you have an opal-fused weapon with you, or a hydrant Zonai device, either of those will make quick work of the muck. However, should you not have either of those, the third, default solution is making use of the surrounding environment. To be specific, you want Splash Fruit.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Luckily, there are some Splash Fruit that can be picked up not far from Bazz’s location. Once you have them there are a couple of ways to use them. Either attach a Splash Fruit to an arrow and fire it at the muck, or simply throw it, whichever suits your fancy. We opted to attach it to an arrow, as it felt that little bit more accurate for the job!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Bazz will then be free, along with the Skyview Tower he’s assigned to protect. He’ll express his gratitude by giving you a Zora Spear weapon as a reward.

That concludes our guide for how to complete Mired in Muck in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what your favorite sidequest is in the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as how to increase inventory size in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

