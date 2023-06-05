Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Keep yourself out of rocky situations with your very own golem!

Countless players have already begun taking advantage of Diablo 4’s Early Access, which launched this past weekend for anyone who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition or higher. The game officially launches tomorrow. Among the many exciting features found so far, one especially enticing one is the return of the ability to summon golems, which can be done by one of the series’ most popular classes, the Necromancer. If you want to find out how to bring forth a giant rocky juggernaut to fight for you, here is our guide for how to summon Golem in Diablo 4.

What is a Golem in Diablo 4?

The Necromancer class has long been one of the most beloved of the Diablo franchise, given its diverse set of unholy abilities. Whether it’s raising the dead, making corpses explode, or hurling barrages of bones at enemies, the class is an otherworldly force to be reckoned with.

One of the best skills in its arsenal is summoning giant golems as minions, which can be used to fight hordes of enemies and provide protection. It’ll tear a path across a battlefield and attract the attention of any foe in its path. With its massive health pool it becomes a very useful damage sponge, making fights quite manageable for the player.

To be able to actually summon a golem, however, there are a couple of things to do first.

What is Required to Unlock the Golem Skill in Diablo 4

You’ll first need to reach at least Level 25 with your Necromancer, and also fulfill a relatively short quest called “Call of the Underworld”, which you pick up at the Menestad Waypoint in the Sarkova Pass in Fractured Peaks.

Interact with the statue you find there, and the ghost of Maltorius will appear before you. He’ll tell you to retrieve 12 Unbroken Bones, which are need to help construct the golem. They can be obtained from most enemies found nearby. Collect them, then return to him.

Next, he’ll instruct you to retrieve a Vile Artifact from the Bitter Cave, which can be found just to the south of you. It’s a rather straightforward dungeon that is just one hallway with a larger room on the other end. Make your way to that room, which contains a Jar of Souls that needs filling. Interacting with it will spawn waves of skeletal enemies.

Defeat enough to fill up the jar, and Maltorius will appear to take you through a special ritual to summon your first golem. Once done, the Golem skill will unlock for the player.

How to Summon a Golem in Diablo 4

To make use of your new Golem skill as Necromancer, it functions much the same as raising any other undead. You first need to set the skill to your hot bar, and once it’s assigned, your Golem will always stay active.

Summoning your golem while it’s active will make it “Unstoppable”, and it’ll take reduced damage from any of the enemies it attracts.

That concludes our guide for how to summon Golem in Diablo 4. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re liking the game so far. Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as our official review of Diablo 4.

