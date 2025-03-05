Forgot password
ZOMPG 2 Codes (March 2025) [BETA]

Send those zombies back to their graves!
Jovan Krstić
Published: Mar 5, 2025 08:56 am

Updated: March 5, 2025

We added new codes!

Give me a Roblox RPG with hack-n-slash combat, a decent challenge, and solid progression, and watch me sink hundreds of hours into it with no regard for my sleeping and eating schedule. If you want to hop on the fun train, use ZOMPG 2 codes to get a head start!

All ZOMPG 2 Codes List

Working ZOMPG 2 Codes

  • WELCOME: 10k Gold (New)
  • ZOMPG2: 900 EXP and Double EXP (15 minutes) (New)
  • ILOVEZOMPG: 50k Gold (New)
  • ASDFZOM: 100k Gold and 1.8k EXP (New)
  • 100LIKES: 50k Gold, 600 EXP and Double EXP (40 minutes) (New)
  • PARANOID: 80k Gold, 1.2k EXP and Double EXP (20 minutes) (New)

Expired ZOMPG 2 Codes

  • There are currently no expired ZOMPG 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in ZOMPG 2

  1. Launch ZOMPG 2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button (1) below the health bar.
  3. Type in a code into the code text box (2).
  4. Click Redeem (3) to grab your rewards.

