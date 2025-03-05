ZOMPG 2 Codes (March 2025) [BETA]

Updated: March 5, 2025 We added new codes!

Give me a Roblox RPG with hack-n-slash combat, a decent challenge, and solid progression, and watch me sink hundreds of hours into it with no regard for my sleeping and eating schedule. If you want to hop on the fun train, use ZOMPG 2 codes to get a head start!

All ZOMPG 2 Codes List

Working ZOMPG 2 Codes

WELCOME: 10k Gold (New)

10k Gold ZOMPG2: 900 EXP and Double EXP (15 minutes) (New)

900 EXP and Double EXP (15 minutes) ILOVEZOMPG: 50k Gold ( New)

50k Gold ( ASDFZOM: 100k Gold and 1.8k EXP (New)

100k Gold and 1.8k EXP 100LIKES: 50k Gold, 600 EXP and Double EXP (40 minutes) (New)

50k Gold, 600 EXP and Double EXP (40 minutes) PARANOID: 80k Gold, 1.2k EXP and Double EXP (20 minutes) (New)

Expired ZOMPG 2 Codes

There are currently no expired ZOMPG 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in ZOMPG 2

Confused about redeeming ZOMPG 2

Image by Twinfinite

Launch ZOMPG 2 on Roblox. Click the Settings button (1) below the health bar. Type in a code into the code text box (2). Click Redeem (3) to grab your rewards.

