BioBlades RPG Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 19, 2025 Checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

Show everyone that you have what it takes to become the best swordsman on the server. Solve quests, earn money, and buy new, more powerful blades. If you want freebies without a hassle, BioBlades RPG codes are a perfect choice, so use them right away!

All BioBlades RPG Codes List

Working BioBlades RPG Codes

AThousandLikes! : Double EXP for 30 minutes

: Double EXP for 30 minutes JunglePart2Soon: Skill Points Reset

Expired BioBlades RPG Codes

Update?

UpdateSoon!

600LikeGoal

100Likes

RoadTo400Likes!

FirstCode!

How to Redeem Codes in BioBlades RPG

Redeeming BioBlades RPG codes is super easy if you pay attention to the steps listed below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch BioBlades RPG in Roblox. Press the Star (SOCIAL) button on the left side of your screen. Insert a code into the ENTER CODE text box. Hit the REDEEM button to claim freebies.

If you want to grab more gifts in similar titles, check out our devoted Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy