Promo image for Yu Yu Hakusho.
Image via @YuYuHakushoSF
Codes

Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes (July 2025)

Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest codes for the powerful ghost squad!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 24, 2025 06:31 am

Updated July 24, 2025

We added new codes!

A ghostly detective protecting humanity? A surreal tale, but that’s the story of Yusuke Urameshi. Help Yusuke by creating a team of detectives, summoning beloved heroes from the Yu Yu Hakusho show to kill enemies. The Yu Yu Hakusho codes are essential to building the best squad.

All Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes List

Active Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes

  • GAMECOUNT2: Free Rewards (New)
  • GAMECNT1: Free Rewards (New)
  • ASTOP1: 10 Bond Scrolls and an Unparalleled Awakener (New)
  • GAMESTART: Free Rewards (New)
  • DOWNCOUNT3: Free Rewards (New)

Expired Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes

  • There are no expired Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest

To redeem codes in Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest, one must do the following:

How to redeem codes in Yu Yu Hakusho
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Yu Yu Hakusho: Slugfest on your device.
  2. Reach Level 10 to unlock the in-game mail feature.
  3. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  4. Press the Redemption Code button.
  5. Enter a code into the text field.
  6. Hit Redeem and check the in-game mail for the rewards.

