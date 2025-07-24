Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 24, 2025 We added new codes!

A ghostly detective protecting humanity? A surreal tale, but that’s the story of Yusuke Urameshi. Help Yusuke by creating a team of detectives, summoning beloved heroes from the Yu Yu Hakusho show to kill enemies. The Yu Yu Hakusho codes are essential to building the best squad.

All Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes List

Active Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes

GAMECOUNT2 : Free Rewards (New)

: Free Rewards GAMECNT1 : Free Rewards (New)

: Free Rewards ASTOP1 : 10 Bond Scrolls and an Unparalleled Awakener (New)

: 10 Bond Scrolls and an Unparalleled Awakener GAMESTART : Free Rewards (New)

: Free Rewards DOWNCOUNT3: Free Rewards (New)

Expired Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest Codes

There are no expired Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest

To redeem codes in Yu Yu Hakusho Slugfest, one must do the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Yu Yu Hakusho: Slugfest on your device. Reach Level 10 to unlock the in-game mail feature. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner. Press the Redemption Code button. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem and check the in-game mail for the rewards.

