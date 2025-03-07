Wizard’s Survival Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 7, 2025
Play as Harry Potter’s clone in this tower defense game where a bunch of beasties really want to take your rampart down. Choose the best spell after every wave and show them who’s the master of magic. Use Wizard’s Survival codes if you’re having trouble actually surviving.
All Wizard’s Survival Codes List
Active Wizard’s Survival Codes
- DEUIBO: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys (New)
- MKQ1C6: 10 Rune Stones
- NEW2024: 20 Stamina
- 5STARS: 20 Stamina, 1k Gold Coins, and 3 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- FREE111: 20 Refined Stones and 1k Diamonds
- Magic333: 88 Diamonds
- Magic777: 888 Gold
- Magic888: 100 Log Runestones
- Wizard333: Blueprints Bundle
- Wizard777: 2888 Diamonds
- Wizard888: 30 Rune Stones
- HAPPY2025: 200 Potions, 150 Diamonds, and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- YIAUCU: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- HDAJSJ: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- ZHTNOI: 15 Stamina and 2 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- SUYZXI: 15 Stamina and 2 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- JZHUIU: 15 Stamina and 5 Potions
- WHGHJ: 15 Stamina and 5 Potions
- THANKSGIVING: 300 Potions, 1500 Gold Coins, and 15 Stamina
- KISGHH: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- CDHUIO: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- OCSAHU: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- YAFTUA: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
- LR7MA8: 50 Ice Cone Runestones
- DAHUOP: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys
Expired Wizard’s Survival Codes
- MONDAYINWS
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- HAPPYLNY
How to Redeem Codes in Wizard’s Survival
Redeeming Wizard’s Survival (available on Google Play and Apple Store) codes requires no magic—here’s all that you need to do:
- Launch Wizard’s Survival on your device.
- Complete the tutorial.
- Open the Battle tab.
- Tap on the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Choose Setup from the drop-down menu.
- Use the Enter Your Code field to input an active code.
- Hit Confirm to grab your freebies.
Mar 7, 2025