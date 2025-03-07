Wizard’s Survival Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 7, 2025 Added a new code!

Play as Harry Potter’s clone in this tower defense game where a bunch of beasties really want to take your rampart down. Choose the best spell after every wave and show them who’s the master of magic. Use Wizard’s Survival codes if you’re having trouble actually surviving.

All Wizard’s Survival Codes List

Active Wizard’s Survival Codes

DEUIBO : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys (New)

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys MKQ1C6 : 10 Rune Stones

: 10 Rune Stones NEW2024 : 20 Stamina

: 20 Stamina 5STARS : 20 Stamina, 1k Gold Coins, and 3 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina, 1k Gold Coins, and 3 Rare Gem Secret Keys FREE111 : 20 Refined Stones and 1k Diamonds

: 20 Refined Stones and 1k Diamonds Magic333 : 88 Diamonds

: 88 Diamonds Magic777 : 888 Gold

: 888 Gold Magic888 : 100 Log Runestones

: 100 Log Runestones Wizard333 : Blueprints Bundle

: Blueprints Bundle Wizard777 : 2888 Diamonds

: 2888 Diamonds Wizard888 : 30 Rune Stones

: 30 Rune Stones HAPPY2025 : 200 Potions, 150 Diamonds, and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 200 Potions, 150 Diamonds, and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys YIAUCU : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys HDAJSJ : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys ZHTNOI : 15 Stamina and 2 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 15 Stamina and 2 Rare Gem Secret Keys SUYZXI : 15 Stamina and 2 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 15 Stamina and 2 Rare Gem Secret Keys JZHUIU : 15 Stamina and 5 Potions

: 15 Stamina and 5 Potions WHGHJ : 15 Stamina and 5 Potions

: 15 Stamina and 5 Potions THANKSGIVING : 300 Potions, 1500 Gold Coins, and 15 Stamina

: 300 Potions, 1500 Gold Coins, and 15 Stamina KISGHH : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys CDHUIO : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys OCSAHU : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys YAFTUA : 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys LR7MA8 : 50 Ice Cone Runestones

: 50 Ice Cone Runestones DAHUOP: 20 Stamina and 5 Rare Gem Secret Keys

Expired Wizard’s Survival Codes

MONDAYINWS

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

HAPPYLNY

How to Redeem Codes in Wizard’s Survival

Redeeming Wizard’s Survival (available on Google Play and Apple Store) codes requires no magic—here’s all that you need to do:

Launch Wizard’s Survival on your device. Complete the tutorial. Open the Battle tab. Tap on the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Choose Setup from the drop-down menu. Use the Enter Your Code field to input an active code. Hit Confirm to grab your freebies.

