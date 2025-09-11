Vorton Codes (September 2025) [Early Alpha]

Who needs Robux when you have Vorton codes?

Updated: September 11, 2025 Added new codes!

If you miss classic Roblox, Vorton can let you relive the golden era (or see what the boomers are yapping about if you’re a newer player). It’s essentially a platform within a platform, letting you create your own experiences. You can also customize your avatar if you redeem free Vorton codes.

All Vorton Codes List

Working Vorton Codes

newton : Apple

: Apple pancake : Pancake Hat

: Pancake Hat checkmate: Chessboard

Expired Vorton Codes

Voidpyre

How to Redeem Codes in Vorton

Here are the simple steps to redeem Vorton codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Vorton on Roblox. Create an account if you haven’t already. Switch to the Settings tab in the main menu Click the Codes button. Paste your code into the Enter your code here text box. Hit Redeem to claim your prize.

