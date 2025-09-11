Vorton Codes (September 2025) [Early Alpha]

Updated: September 11, 2025
Added new codes!
If you miss classic Roblox, Vorton can let you relive the golden era (or see what the boomers are yapping about if you’re a newer player). It’s essentially a platform within a platform, letting you create your own experiences. You can also customize your avatar if you redeem free Vorton codes.
All Vorton Codes List
Working Vorton Codes
- newton: Apple
- pancake: Pancake Hat
- checkmate: Chessboard
Expired Vorton Codes
- Voidpyre
How to Redeem Codes in Vorton
Here are the simple steps to redeem Vorton codes:
- Launch Vorton on Roblox.
- Create an account if you haven’t already.
- Switch to the Settings tab in the main menu
- Click the Codes button.
- Paste your code into the Enter your code here text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim your prize.
Published: Sep 11, 2025 07:31 am