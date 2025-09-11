Forgot password
Vorton promo art
Image via Vorton
Vorton Codes (September 2025) [Early Alpha]

Who needs Robux when you have Vorton codes?
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Sep 11, 2025 07:31 am

Updated: September 11, 2025

Added new codes!

If you miss classic Roblox, Vorton can let you relive the golden era (or see what the boomers are yapping about if you’re a newer player). It’s essentially a platform within a platform, letting you create your own experiences. You can also customize your avatar if you redeem free Vorton codes.

All Vorton Codes List

Working Vorton Codes 

  • newton: Apple
  • pancake: Pancake Hat
  • checkmate: Chessboard

Expired Vorton Codes 

  • Voidpyre

How to Redeem Codes in Vorton

Here are the simple steps to redeem Vorton codes:

How to redeem Vorton codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Vorton on Roblox.
  2. Create an account if you haven’t already.
  3. Switch to the Settings tab in the main menu
  4. Click the Codes button.
  5. Paste your code into the Enter your code here text box.
  6. Hit Redeem to claim your prize.

For more rewards rewards in different Roblox games, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

