Undertale World Codes (March 2025) [NO MORE DEALS]

Updated: March 5, 2025 Added new codes!

If you prefer taking the evil route in Undertale, here’s a game where you can beat everyone up with a melee weapon and get the same kind of ending. If hitting the beloved characters from the original universe isn’t easy enough, use the help of Undertale World codes.

All Undertale World Codes List

Active Undertale World Codes

Snack : 5 Poptato Chisps (New)

: 5 Poptato Chisps Treasure : 2,500 Treasure (New)

: 2,500 Treasure Cinnamon : 4 Cinnabuns (New)

: 4 Cinnabuns KingHotdog: 7 Hotdogs (New)

Expired Undertale World Codes

500K Visits

How to Redeem Codes in Undertale World

There are no mini-games you need to complete to redeem your Undertale World codes—here’s everything that you need to do:

Launch Undertale World in Roblox. Create your character (if you haven’t already done so). Hit the cogwheel icon next to your player avatar in the top-left corner. Use the Redeem Code field to input an active code. Press Redeem to grab your freebies.

