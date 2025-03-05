Forgot password
Undertale World Codes (March 2025) [NO MORE DEALS]

Grab all the boost-giving items for free by using the newest Undertale World codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 07:32 am

Updated: March 5, 2025

Added new codes!

If you prefer taking the evil route in Undertale, here’s a game where you can beat everyone up with a melee weapon and get the same kind of ending. If hitting the beloved characters from the original universe isn’t easy enough, use the help of Undertale World codes.

All Undertale World Codes List

Active Undertale World Codes

  • Snack: 5 Poptato Chisps (New)
  • Treasure: 2,500 Treasure (New)
  • Cinnamon: 4 Cinnabuns (New)
  • KingHotdog: 7 Hotdogs (New)

Expired Undertale World Codes

  • 500K Visits

How to Redeem Codes in Undertale World

There are no mini-games you need to complete to redeem your Undertale World codes—here’s everything that you need to do:

How to redeem Undertale World codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Undertale World in Roblox.
  2. Create your character (if you haven’t already done so).
  3. Hit the cogwheel icon next to your player avatar in the top-left corner.
  4. Use the Redeem Code field to input an active code.
  5. Press Redeem to grab your freebies.

There are many exciting worlds in Roblox, and you’ve got to visit them all. Drop by our Roblox Codes section and see what kinds of free rewards you can collect in every Roblox world you love.

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.