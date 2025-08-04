Undertale Fractured Time Codes (August 2025)

Having trouble surviving in this alternate universe adventure based on Undertale? Use Undertale Fractured Time codes!

Updated: August 4, 2025 Added new codes!

After spectacularly failing to beat Sans, you’ll find yourself in the Void, with the mission to reclaim your determination and get your true soul back from Gaster. Learn abilities from various beloved Undertale characters and use Undertale Fractured Time codes to progress faster.

All Undertale Fractured Time Codes List

Active Undertale Fractured Time Codes

NEWGAME! : Soul Loader, Weapon Loader, Weapon Capsule, Soul Capsule, and Load Fragment (New)

: Soul Loader, Weapon Loader, Weapon Capsule, Soul Capsule, and Load Fragment REWARDZ : Weapon Capsules, 5 Soul Capsules, and 5 Load Fragments (New)

: Weapon Capsules, 5 Soul Capsules, and 5 Load Fragments FEELINGLUCKY2 : Free rewards (2 resets required to redeem) (New)

: Free rewards (2 resets required to redeem) FOCUSED LOADER: Weapon Loader and Soul Loader (New)

Expired Undertale Fractured Time Codes

sorry for the bad exp and gold reward

even more sorry for the bad exp and gold rewards

CONSOLEGAMING

SORRYFORDELAY

SORRYFORBUGS

RELEASE!

How to Redeem Codes in Undertale Fractured Time

Here’s our guide on what you need to do to redeem your Undertale Fractured Time codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Undertale Fractured Time in Roblox. Click on the Menu button in the bottom-right corner. Press the rightmost button to open the Misc menu. Input a working code into the text box. Hit Claim to collect your free rewards.

