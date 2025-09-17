Forgot password
Twilight’s Zone Codes (September 2025)

Survive the Twilight Tower Hotel with Twilight's Zone codes.
Published: Sep 17, 2025 06:59 am

Updated: September 17, 2025

We added the latest codes!

Get your hands on valuable skins, relics, and stars thanks to the Twilight’s Zone codes. Increasing your overall stats will give you a greater chance to survive each floor, completing all machines to unlock the mystery of this eerie hotel.

All Twilight’s Zone Codes List

Active Twilight’s Zone Codes

  • BELLBOY: 250 Volts
  • VOLTS:100 Volts

Expired Twilight’s Zone Codes

  • There are no expired Twilight’s Zone codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Twilight’s Zone

To redeem codes in Twilight’s Zone you need to do the following steps:

How to redeem codes in Twilight's Zone.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Twilight’s Zone in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Enter a code into the text area.
  4. Click Redeem to claim goodies.

