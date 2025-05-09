Forgot password
Troll Pinning Tower Codes (May 2025)

Want the weight of an admin's responsibility on your shoulders? Redeem Troll Pinning Tower codes and go.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: May 9, 2025 05:53 am

Updated: May 9, 2025

Added a new code!

Are you one of those wonderful people who find joy in pushing others from the obby platforms? Well, today is your lucky day because there’s a game where this behavior is encouraged. You can even get the free admin feature with Troll Pinning Tower codes and ruin everyone’s day even more.

All Troll Pinning Tower Codes List

Working Troll Pinning Tower Codes 

  • WeHateTrolls12345Pizza: 60 minutes of Free Admin (New)

Expired Troll Pinning Tower Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Troll Pinning Tower codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Troll Pinning Tower

Follow the steps below to redeem Troll Pinning Tower codes:

How to redeem Troll Pinning Tower codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Troll Pinning Tower on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Claim to get your rewards.

To get more free rewards in other popular Roblox games, feel free to check out our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

