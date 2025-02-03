Treasure Lands Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 3, 2025 Added a new code!

Welcome to Treasure Lands, where you can become filthy rich! Set up your Tower to start mining for resources and go after the treasure drops across the land before another player beats you to it. If selling your stuff isn’t good enough, grab more free Cash using Treasure Lands codes.

All Treasure Lands Codes List

Active Treasure Lands Codes

WEREBACK : 1K Cash (New)

: 1K Cash 1KACTIVE : 1K Cash

: 1K Cash LASTSHUTDOWN: 1K Cash

Expired Treasure Lands Codes

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Lands

While Treasure Lands codes might be a kind of treasure, redeeming them is no challenging quest—here’s what you need to do:

Launch Treasure Lands in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon in the menu on the left. Go to the tab marked by the bird icon. Use the Enter code here field to input an active code. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

If you can’t get enough of treasure hunting, check out our Roblox codes section for many more free goodies you can collect right now!

