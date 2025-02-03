Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Treasure Lands featured image.
Image via Method Men Studios
Category:
Codes

Treasure Lands Codes (February 2025)

Check out our article and discover the latest news on Treasure Island codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Feb 3, 2025 03:04 am

Updated: February 3, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to Treasure Lands, where you can become filthy rich! Set up your Tower to start mining for resources and go after the treasure drops across the land before another player beats you to it. If selling your stuff isn’t good enough, grab more free Cash using Treasure Lands codes.

All Treasure Lands Codes List

Active Treasure Lands Codes

  • WEREBACK: 1K Cash (New)
  • 1KACTIVE: 1K Cash
  • LASTSHUTDOWN: 1K Cash

Expired Treasure Lands Codes

  • RELEASE

Related: Jule’s RNG codes

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Lands

While Treasure Lands codes might be a kind of treasure, redeeming them is no challenging quest—here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem Treasure Lands codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Treasure Lands in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel icon in the menu on the left.
  3. Go to the tab marked by the bird icon.
  4. Use the Enter code here field to input an active code.
  5. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

If you can’t get enough of treasure hunting, check out our Roblox codes section for many more free goodies you can collect right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.