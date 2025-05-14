Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 14, 2025
Added new codes
If you want to avoid repeating the burger incident and being memed on forever, and instead aura farming from the get-go, no loss in sauce, you need to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes. You will impress everyone, including Touka, by redeeming them.
All Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes List
Active Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes
- Discordytwlcm: Free rewards
- pre50000: Free rewards
- followers1000: Free rewards
- gratitudety: Free rewards
- gratitudefb1: Free rewards
- gratitudefb2: Free rewards
- preregister100k: Free rewards
- preregister150k: Free rewards
- preregister200k: Free rewards
- preregister300k: Free rewards
- VIP666: Free rewards
- VIP777: Free rewards
- VIP888: Free rewards
- VIP999: Free rewards
- TOKYO666: Free rewards
- TOKYO777: Free rewards
- TOKYO888: Free rewards
- TOKYO999: Free rewards
- Wddxt: Free rewards
- Jmyad: Free rewards
- Dgcdm: Free rewards
- Sqds2: Free rewards
- Sqds3: Free rewards
- Sqds5: Free rewards
- Sqds7: Free rewards
Expired Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes
- There are currently no expired Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes.
How to Redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Tokyo Ghoul Awakening on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the settings button and hit the Account tab.
- Click the Redemption Code button.
- Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
- Press Confirm to claim goodies.
Published: May 14, 2025 08:28 am