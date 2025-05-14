Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Official Image
Image via FunCat Games
Category:
Codes

Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes (May 2025) 

Eat human food and humans with Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 14, 2025 08:28 am

Updated May 14, 2025

Added new codes

Recommended Videos

If you want to avoid repeating the burger incident and being memed on forever, and instead aura farming from the get-go, no loss in sauce, you need to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes. You will impress everyone, including Touka, by redeeming them.

All Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes List

Active Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes 

  • Discordytwlcm: Free rewards
  • pre50000: Free rewards
  • followers1000: Free rewards
  • gratitudety: Free rewards
  • gratitudefb1: Free rewards
  • gratitudefb2: Free rewards
  • preregister100k: Free rewards
  • preregister150k: Free rewards
  • preregister200k: Free rewards
  • preregister300k: Free rewards
  • Discordytwlcm: Free rewards
  • VIP666: Free rewards
  • VIP777: Free rewards
  • VIP888: Free rewards
  • VIP999: Free rewards
  • TOKYO666: Free rewards
  • TOKYO777: Free rewards
  • TOKYO888: Free rewards
  • TOKYO999: Free rewards
  • Wddxt: Free rewards
  • Jmyad: Free rewards
  • Dgcdm: Free rewards
  • Sqds2: Free rewards
  • Sqds3: Free rewards
  • Sqds5: Free rewards
  • Sqds7: Free rewards

Expired Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes

  • There are currently no expired Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes.

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Codes

How to Redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Tokyo Ghoul Awakening on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the settings button and hit the Account tab.
  4. Click the Redemption Code button.
  5. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  6. Press Confirm to claim goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content