Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes (May 2025) 

If you want to avoid repeating the burger incident and being memed on forever, and instead aura farming from the get-go, no loss in sauce, you need to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes. You will impress everyone, including Touka, by redeeming them.

All Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes List

Active Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes

Discordytwlcm: Free rewards

Free rewards pre50000: Free rewards

Free rewards followers1000: Free rewards

Free rewards gratitudety: Free rewards

Free rewards gratitudefb1: Free rewards

Free rewards gratitudefb2: Free rewards

Free rewards preregister100k: Free rewards

Free rewards preregister150k: Free rewards

Free rewards preregister200k: Free rewards

Free rewards preregister300k: Free rewards

Free rewards VIP666: Free rewards

Free rewards VIP777: Free rewards

Free rewards VIP888: Free rewards

Free rewards VIP999: Free rewards

Free rewards TOKYO666: Free rewards

Free rewards TOKYO777: Free rewards

Free rewards TOKYO888: Free rewards

Free rewards TOKYO999: Free rewards

Free rewards Wddxt: Free rewards

Free rewards Jmyad: Free rewards

Free rewards Dgcdm: Free rewards

Free rewards Sqds2: Free rewards

Free rewards Sqds3: Free rewards

Free rewards Sqds5: Free rewards

Free rewards Sqds7: Free rewards

Expired Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes

There are currently no expired Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes.

How to Redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Tokyo Ghoul Awakening codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Tokyo Ghoul Awakening on your device. Finish the tutorial. Press the settings button and hit the Account tab. Click the Redemption Code button. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Press Confirm to claim goodies.

