Swordify Codes (May 2025)

Grab all the free Gems, Eggs, Shiny Treats, and unique weapons you can with the help of Swordify codes.

Updated: May 5, 2025 Looked for new codes!

If you’re a fan of majestic swords, you’ve found the perfect game. Here, you can collect some of the most amazing melee weapons you’ve seen in Roblox and use them to fight waves of enemies and unlock new areas. If you’re in trouble, Swordify codes can help boost your progress.

All Swordify Codes List

Active Swordify Codes

hyphonix : Shadow Ripper (New)

: Shadow Ripper Halloween : 2 Pumpkin Eggs

: 2 Pumpkin Eggs howdy : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems upsidedown : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems Timber : Timber Axe and 50 Gems

: Timber Axe and 50 Gems Release : 50 Gems and a Shiny Treat

: 50 Gems and a Shiny Treat indagrass : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems silo : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems molten : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems lookup : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems spike : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems doofus : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems supportbeam: 50 Gems

Expired Swordify Codes

There are no expired Swordify codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Swordify

Follow our guide below to redeem your Swordify codes and grab all the available free rewards:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Swordify in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel button in the bottom-right corner. Open the Redeem tab. Input a code from our list into the Enter here field. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

