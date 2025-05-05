Swordify Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 5, 2025
Looked for new codes!
If you’re a fan of majestic swords, you’ve found the perfect game. Here, you can collect some of the most amazing melee weapons you’ve seen in Roblox and use them to fight waves of enemies and unlock new areas. If you’re in trouble, Swordify codes can help boost your progress.
All Swordify Codes List
Active Swordify Codes
- hyphonix: Shadow Ripper (New)
- Halloween: 2 Pumpkin Eggs
- howdy: 50 Gems
- upsidedown: 50 Gems
- Timber: Timber Axe and 50 Gems
- Release: 50 Gems and a Shiny Treat
- indagrass: 50 Gems
- silo: 50 Gems
- molten: 50 Gems
- lookup: 50 Gems
- spike: 50 Gems
- doofus: 50 Gems
- supportbeam: 50 Gems
Expired Swordify Codes
- There are no expired Swordify codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Swordify
Follow our guide below to redeem your Swordify codes and grab all the available free rewards:
- Launch Swordify in Roblox.
- Click on the cogwheel button in the bottom-right corner.
- Open the Redeem tab.
- Input a code from our list into the Enter here field.
- Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.
Published: May 5, 2025 10:15 am