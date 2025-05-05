Forgot password
Swordify Codes (May 2025)

Grab all the free Gems, Eggs, Shiny Treats, and unique weapons you can with the help of Swordify codes.
If you’re a fan of majestic swords, you’ve found the perfect game. Here, you can collect some of the most amazing melee weapons you’ve seen in Roblox and use them to fight waves of enemies and unlock new areas. If you’re in trouble, Swordify codes can help boost your progress.

All Swordify Codes List

Active Swordify Codes

  • hyphonix: Shadow Ripper (New)
  • Halloween: 2 Pumpkin Eggs
  • howdy: 50 Gems
  • upsidedown: 50 Gems
  • Timber: Timber Axe and 50 Gems
  • Release: 50 Gems and a Shiny Treat
  • indagrass: 50 Gems
  • silo: 50 Gems
  • molten: 50 Gems
  • lookup: 50 Gems
  • spike: 50 Gems
  • doofus: 50 Gems
  • supportbeam: 50 Gems

Expired Swordify Codes

  • There are no expired Swordify codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Swordify

Follow our guide below to redeem your Swordify codes and grab all the available free rewards:

How to redeem Swordify codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Swordify in Roblox.
  2. Click on the cogwheel button in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Open the Redeem tab.
  4. Input a code from our list into the Enter here field.
  5. Hit Redeem to grab your free goodies.

We’ve got many more codes for a bunch of Roblox titles, which you can find by checking out our Roblox Codes section. Browse and make sure to collect all the freebies before they disappear forever!

