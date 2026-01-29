Starfruit Legacy Codes (January 2026)

Ready to set sail for the ultimate adventure? Pack these Starfruit Legacy codes and set sail!

Whether you’re a seasoned pirate or a fresh-faced cabin boy, Starfruit Legacy is your ticket to a world filled of high-seas action and codes. As a classic “bandit beater” with a fruity twist, this game is all about mastering powerful specs, wielding legendary weapons, and proving you’re the strongest on the ocean.

All Starfruit Legacy Codes List

Active Starfruit Legacy Codes

sorry4bugs : 50K Money, 50K Gems, 2 Eminence Blades, and 2 Sukuna Fingers

: 50K Money, 50K Gems, 2 Eminence Blades, and 2 Sukuna Fingers rereleasembguys : 10k Money and 1k Gems

: 10k Money and 1k Gems releaseyay : 20K Money and 500 Gems

: 20K Money and 500 Gems update0: 10K Money and 1K Gems

Expired Starfruit Legacy Codes

There are no expired Starfruit Legacy codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Starfruit Legacy

To redeem Starfruit Legacy codes, complete the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Starfruit Legacy in Roblox. Click on the Menu button. Press the Codes button. Type your code into the textbox. Hit Enter to get goodies.

