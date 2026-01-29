Forgot password
Promo image for Starfruit Legacy.
Image via The Luminous Studio
Starfruit Legacy Codes (January 2026)

Ready to set sail for the ultimate adventure? Pack these Starfruit Legacy codes and set sail!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 29, 2026 04:01 am

Updated: January 29, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Whether you’re a seasoned pirate or a fresh-faced cabin boy, Starfruit Legacy is your ticket to a world filled of high-seas action and codes. As a classic “bandit beater” with a fruity twist, this game is all about mastering powerful specs, wielding legendary weapons, and proving you’re the strongest on the ocean.

All Starfruit Legacy Codes List

Active Starfruit Legacy Codes

  • sorry4bugs: 50K Money, 50K Gems, 2 Eminence Blades, and 2 Sukuna Fingers
  • rereleasembguys: 10k Money and 1k Gems
  • releaseyay: 20K Money and 500 Gems
  • update0: 10K Money and 1K Gems

Expired Starfruit Legacy Codes

  • There are no expired Starfruit Legacy codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Starfruit Legacy

To redeem Starfruit Legacy codes, complete the following:

How to redeem codes in Starfruit Legacy.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Starfruit Legacy in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Menu button.
  3. Press the Codes button.
  4. Type your code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Enter to get goodies.

