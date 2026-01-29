Starfruit Legacy Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 29, 2026
We added the latest codes!
Whether you’re a seasoned pirate or a fresh-faced cabin boy, Starfruit Legacy is your ticket to a world filled of high-seas action and codes. As a classic “bandit beater” with a fruity twist, this game is all about mastering powerful specs, wielding legendary weapons, and proving you’re the strongest on the ocean.
All Starfruit Legacy Codes List
Active Starfruit Legacy Codes
- sorry4bugs: 50K Money, 50K Gems, 2 Eminence Blades, and 2 Sukuna Fingers
- rereleasembguys: 10k Money and 1k Gems
- releaseyay: 20K Money and 500 Gems
- update0: 10K Money and 1K Gems
Expired Starfruit Legacy Codes
- There are no expired Starfruit Legacy codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Starfruit Legacy
To redeem Starfruit Legacy codes, complete the following:
- Run Starfruit Legacy in Roblox.
- Click on the Menu button.
- Press the Codes button.
- Type your code into the textbox.
- Hit Enter to get goodies.
Updated: Jan 29, 2026 04:01 am