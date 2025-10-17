Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fruit Legends promo art
Image via Chill Guyz Inc.
Category:
Codes

Fruit Legends Codes (October 2025)

Sail the seven seas with Fruit Legends codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Oct 17, 2025 07:07 am

Updated: October 17, 2025

We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Redeem the latest Fruit Legends codes and beat those bandits like they owe you money! Become the legend of the seas in this One Piece-inspired Roblox RPG. You can claim rewards such as free boosts and gold that will turn your wild pirate adventure into smooth sailing.

All Fruit Legends Codes List

Working Fruit Legends Codes

  • RELEASE: 15-minute 2x EXP Boost and 200 Gold (New)

Expired Fruit Legends Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Fruit Legends codes.

Related: Master Pirate Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Legends

To redeem Fruit Legends codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Fruit Legends codes
Image via Chill Guyz Inc.
  1. Launch Fruit Legends on Roblox.
  2. Click the square button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Select the Codes option.
  4. Paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box.
  5. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

For more free rewards in other Roblox experiences, you can always explore our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author