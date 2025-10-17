Fruit Legends Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 17, 2025 We added a new code!

Redeem the latest Fruit Legends codes and beat those bandits like they owe you money! Become the legend of the seas in this One Piece-inspired Roblox RPG. You can claim rewards such as free boosts and gold that will turn your wild pirate adventure into smooth sailing.

All Fruit Legends Codes List

Working Fruit Legends Codes

RELEASE: 15-minute 2x EXP Boost and 200 Gold (New)

Expired Fruit Legends Codes

There are currently no expired Fruit Legends codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Legends

To redeem Fruit Legends codes, follow the instructions below:

Image via Chill Guyz Inc.

Launch Fruit Legends on Roblox. Click the square button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Select the Codes option. Paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

