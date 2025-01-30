Squid Game Tower Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 30, 2025 We added new codes!

If you thought the red-light-green-light game was too easy, wait until you get a load of this version! Tackle the dangerous obstacle course and make sure the Young-hee doll doesn’t spot you moving around or you’re toast. Grab some Squid Game Tower codes to acquire cool skins and win in style!

All Squid Game Tower Codes List

Working Squid Game Tower Codes

/korblox : Legless Avatar

: Legless Avatar /headless: Headless Avatar

Expired Squid Game Tower Codes

There are currently no expired Squid Game Tower codes.



How to Redeem Codes in Squid Game Tower

Want to learn all about redeeming Squid Game Tower codes? Follow along:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Squid Game Tower on Roblox. Click the Chat button (1) in the top-left corner. Type in your code into the chat box (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

