Dalgona Simulator featured image.
Image via Broken Mana Studios
Dalgona Simulator Codes (January 2025) [SQUID GAME]

Obtain all the available free rewards by using the latest Dalgona Simulator codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 03:31 am

Updated: January 21, 2025

Looked for new codes!

If you can’t cut a cookie properly, how do you expect to survive any other Squid-Game-inspired Roblox title? It’s basic shapes, for heaven’s sake! Lucky for you, you can grab a whole lot of free Coins to unlock new upgrades, shapes, and toothpicks quickly by using Dalgona Simulator codes.

All Dalgona Simulator Codes List

Active Dalgona Simulator Codes

  • yummy: 1 Square shape 
  • hidden1: 250 Coins
  • release: 25 Coins

Expired Dalgona Simulator Codes

  • gold
  • clash

How to Redeem Codes in Dalgona Simulator

Luckily, there are no penalties for not knowing how to redeem your Dalgona Simulator codes—just follow our guide, and you’re good to go:

How to redeem Dalgona Simulator codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Dalgona Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Code button in the menu on the left.
  3. Input an active code into the textbox.
  4. Click on Enter to get your free goodies.

There are many more fabulous free rewards waiting for you in our Roblox codes section, so go ahead and grab them before they’re gone forever!

