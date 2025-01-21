Dalgona Simulator Codes (January 2025) [SQUID GAME]

Updated: January 21, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you can’t cut a cookie properly, how do you expect to survive any other Squid-Game-inspired Roblox title? It’s basic shapes, for heaven’s sake! Lucky for you, you can grab a whole lot of free Coins to unlock new upgrades, shapes, and toothpicks quickly by using Dalgona Simulator codes.

All Dalgona Simulator Codes List

Active Dalgona Simulator Codes

yummy : 1 Square shape

: 1 Square shape hidden1 : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins release: 25 Coins

Expired Dalgona Simulator Codes

gold

clash

Related: Haikyuu Legends codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dalgona Simulator

Luckily, there are no penalties for not knowing how to redeem your Dalgona Simulator codes—just follow our guide, and you’re good to go:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Dalgona Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Code button in the menu on the left. Input an active code into the textbox. Click on Enter to get your free goodies.

There are many more fabulous free rewards waiting for you in our Roblox codes section, so go ahead and grab them before they’re gone forever!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy