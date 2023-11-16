Sonic Projector RP Codes (November 2023)

Roblox is home to a lot of bizarre games, but I never thought I’d see one that combined elements from both Sonic and Phantasy Star Online. But here it is, in the form of Sonic Projector RP.

It’s definitely one of the most unique roleplaying games I’ve played thus far, and look—there are Sonic Projector RP codes, too!

All Working Sonic Projector RP Codes

We went ahead and tested every code available right now. As of Nov. 16, 2023, you can still redeem these free gifts in Sonic Projector RP:

NEW142 : This code redeems for x500 Rings

: This code redeems for x500 Rings TRC770 : Use this code for a whopping x20000 Rings!

: Use this code for a whopping x20000 Rings! FRN202: Redeem this code for the Frontiers Balloon cosmetic item

Rings come in handy for purchasing Chaos, companions, expressions, pins, Kokos, or sending out server wide messages. There’s even a Project+ Pass you can buy for Rings, which comes with oodles of cosmetics.

All Expired Codes in Sonic Projector RP

Codes will come and go in Roblox, and when they expire, they’ll end up here at the Graveyard of Codes. Sonic Projector RP isn’t any different in this regard.

Would you look at that? No expired codes… yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Unlike Super Speed Tycoon, you have to put a little effort into redeem codes in Sonic Projector RP. Once you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Sonic Projector RP, follow along with these steps:

Locate a Dream Console. They’re small terminals with a swirling Dreamcast icon hovering above it. The lobby, where you log in from, is a good place to start. Interact with the Dream Console. You’ll see a menu appear on the left-hand side. Choose Enter Code from the list of options. In the redemption window, type in a working code from our list. They are case-sensitive, so if you see capitalization, do the same. Select Submit and you’re good to go.

Once you’ve redeemed your Sonic Projector RP codes, they’ll be automatically added to your inventory. For more related content, you can use the links down below to look for other codes guides. I recommend checking out One Fruit Simulator!