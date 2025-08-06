Forgot password
Category:
Codes

Slam Royale Codes (August 2025)

Use the Slam Royale codes and perform the ultimate slam!
|

Published: Aug 6, 2025 03:47 am

Updated August 6, 2025

We added new codes!

It’s time to slam people with boulders in the ultimate Slam Royale. Sounds dope, doesn’t it? What will make this experience rock even more are the Slam Royale codes that grant free Gems and more. Equip the best boulders and smash people’s heads.

All Slam Royale Codes List

Active Slam Royale Codes

  • GIANTGEMS: 1k Gems
  • 250GEMS: 250 Gems

Expired Slam Royale Codes

  • There are no expired Slam Royale codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Slam Royale

Redeeming Slam Royale codes is a breeze when you know the steps. Here are the steps below:

  1. Run Slam Royale in Roblox.
  2. Press the Star button in the bottom-right side.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Enter to get goodies.

Explore Twinfinite to get your hands on more codes. Start by jumping into the Roblox Codes section.

