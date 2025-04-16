REPO Tower Defense Codes (April 2025) [NEW]

Updated: April 16, 2025 Added a new code!

Apparently, Roblox has a rule—for every popular game, you’ve got to make a tower defense version. While the scary monsters are here, the element of surprise is lessened because they’ll all head toward you down the same path. Use REPO Tower Defense codes to buy the best units and win.

All REPO Tower Defense Codes

Working REPO Tower Defense Codes

RELEASE: 100 Gems (New)

Expired REPO Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired REPO Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in REPO Tower Defense

Take a break from trying your hardest to defend your base from all the scary monsters and check out our guide on how to redeem your REPO Tower Defense codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run REPO Tower Defense in Roblox. Hit the Codes button on the left. Enter a working code into the textbox. Hit Confirm Code to collect your well-deserved freebies.

