Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
REPO Tower Defense featured image.
Image via Top Hat Horror Gang
Category:
Codes

REPO Tower Defense Codes (April 2025) [NEW]

Surviving in this game becomes easy when you use REPO Tower Defense codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Apr 16, 2025 07:10 am

Updated: April 16, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Apparently, Roblox has a rule—for every popular game, you’ve got to make a tower defense version. While the scary monsters are here, the element of surprise is lessened because they’ll all head toward you down the same path. Use REPO Tower Defense codes to buy the best units and win.

All REPO Tower Defense Codes

Working REPO Tower Defense Codes

  • RELEASE: 100 Gems (New)

Expired REPO Tower Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired REPO Tower Defense codes.

Related: Forsaken Tower Defense codes

How to Redeem Codes in REPO Tower Defense

Take a break from trying your hardest to defend your base from all the scary monsters and check out our guide on how to redeem your REPO Tower Defense codes:

How to redeem REPO Tower Defense codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run REPO Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Hit the Codes button on the left.
  3. Enter a working code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Confirm Code to collect your well-deserved freebies.

There are many more regular horror and horror-based tower defense experiences on Roblox. Find the ones you want to play like crazy and dive into our Roblox Codes section to get all the freebies that will be of significant help.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy