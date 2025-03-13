Forsaken Tower Defense Codes (March 2025)

The codes will never forsake you (unless they expire).

Updated: March 13, 2025 Added new codes!

Strategy games where you have to defend the world from zombies are getting stale, so let’s shake things up a bit. How bout a title where you protect zombies from humankind? The poor undead have suffered enough, so redeem Forsaken Tower Defense codes to help them taste the victory.

All Forsaken Tower Defense Codes List

Working Forsaken Tower Defense Codes

7UPDATE : 2k Coins

: 2k Coins Forsaken : 1k Coins

: 1k Coins 100KVisits : 2.5k Coins

: 2.5k Coins NEWCRATE : 2k Coins

: 2k Coins DumbDevs: 1k Coins

Expired Forsaken Tower Defense Codes

6UPDATE

How to Redeem Codes in Forsaken Tower Defense

To redeem Forsaken Tower Defense codes, follow the steps below:

Launch Forsaken Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Code button on the left side of the screen. Type the code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

