Forsaken Tower Defense promo art
Image via @Lox_Su1
Category:
Codes

Forsaken Tower Defense Codes (March 2025)

The codes will never forsake you (unless they expire).
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Mar 13, 2025 07:42 am

Updated: March 13, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Strategy games where you have to defend the world from zombies are getting stale, so let’s shake things up a bit. How bout a title where you protect zombies from humankind? The poor undead have suffered enough, so redeem Forsaken Tower Defense codes to help them taste the victory.

All Forsaken Tower Defense Codes List

Working Forsaken Tower Defense Codes 

  • 7UPDATE: 2k Coins
  • Forsaken: 1k Coins
  • 100KVisits: 2.5k Coins
  • NEWCRATE: 2k Coins
  • DumbDevs: 1k Coins

Expired Forsaken Tower Defense Codes 

  • 6UPDATE

Related: Skibidi Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Forsaken Tower Defense

To redeem Forsaken Tower Defense codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Forsaken Tower Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Forsaken Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Code button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type the code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

If you want to get more freebies for your other favorite titles on the platform, make sure to check out our Roblox Codes section.

Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.