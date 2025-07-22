Ragnarok Crush Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
If you think you’ve seen all the possible offshoots of the Ragnarok franchise, think again! We weren’t treated to the obligatory match-three presentation yet! That injustice has now been corrected. If you’re dying to merge some objects and squash some monsters, don’t forget to take Ragnarok Crush codes with you.
All Ragnarok Crush Codes List
Working Ragnarok Crush Codes
- FIRSTSUN: 5k Zeny, 50 Diamonds, and 3 Battle Potion Gift Boxes
- ROC2M: 10k Zeny, 150 Diamonds, 5 Battle Potion Gift Boxes, and 3 Wish Coins
- CRUSH777: 20 Diamonds and 200 Odin
Expired Ragnarok Crush Codes
- CRUSH666
- ROCCRUSH
- MERRYXMAS
- ROC2025
- ROC777
- ROCGREAT
- ROCRUSHSUN
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
Related: Lost Sword Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok Crush
To redeem Ragnarok Crush codes, follow the instructions below:
- Open Ragnarok Crush on your device.
- Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner.
- Press the Exchange button at the bottom of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Tap Exchange to claim the rewards.
For even more rewards for other mobile games, explore the rest of our Codes section here on Twinfinite!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 22, 2025 05:28 am