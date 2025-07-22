Forgot password
Ragnarok Crush Codes (July 2025)

Fan of match-three games? Check out Ragnarok Crush codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 22, 2025 05:28 am

Updated: July 22, 2025

Added new codes!

If you think you’ve seen all the possible offshoots of the Ragnarok franchise, think again! We weren’t treated to the obligatory match-three presentation yet! That injustice has now been corrected. If you’re dying to merge some objects and squash some monsters, don’t forget to take Ragnarok Crush codes with you.

All Ragnarok Crush Codes List

Working Ragnarok Crush Codes 

  • FIRSTSUN: 5k Zeny, 50 Diamonds, and 3 Battle Potion Gift Boxes
  • ROC2M: 10k Zeny, 150 Diamonds, 5 Battle Potion Gift Boxes, and 3 Wish Coins
  • CRUSH777: 20 Diamonds and 200 Odin

Expired Ragnarok Crush Codes 

  • CRUSH666
  • ROCCRUSH
  • MERRYXMAS
  • ROC2025
  • ROC777
  • ROCGREAT
  • ROCRUSHSUN
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR

How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok Crush

To redeem Ragnarok Crush codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Ragnarok Crush codes
Image by Twinifinite
  1. Open Ragnarok Crush on your device.
  2. Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Press the Exchange button at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Enter a code into the text box.
  5. Tap Exchange to claim the rewards.

