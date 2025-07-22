Ragnarok Crush Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025 Added new codes!

If you think you’ve seen all the possible offshoots of the Ragnarok franchise, think again! We weren’t treated to the obligatory match-three presentation yet! That injustice has now been corrected. If you’re dying to merge some objects and squash some monsters, don’t forget to take Ragnarok Crush codes with you.

All Ragnarok Crush Codes List

Working Ragnarok Crush Codes

FIRSTSUN : 5k Zeny, 50 Diamonds, and 3 Battle Potion Gift Boxes

: 5k Zeny, 50 Diamonds, and 3 Battle Potion Gift Boxes ROC2M : 10k Zeny, 150 Diamonds, 5 Battle Potion Gift Boxes, and 3 Wish Coins

: 10k Zeny, 150 Diamonds, 5 Battle Potion Gift Boxes, and 3 Wish Coins CRUSH777: 20 Diamonds and 200 Odin

Expired Ragnarok Crush Codes

CRUSH666

ROCCRUSH

MERRYXMAS

ROC2025

ROC777

ROCGREAT

ROCRUSHSUN

HAPPYNEWYEAR

How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok Crush

To redeem Ragnarok Crush codes, follow the instructions below:

Open Ragnarok Crush on your device. Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner. Press the Exchange button at the bottom of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Tap Exchange to claim the rewards.

