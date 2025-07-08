Lost Sword Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 8, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Use the Lost Sword codes on your journey to find the Excalibur. Gather your knights of honor and explore the world in this 2D combat game. Cute pets await along with dungeon raiding and even PvP duels because what better way to show your honor than by dueling other players?

All Lost Sword Codes List

Active Lost Sword Codes

There are currently no active Lost Sword codes.

Expired Lost Sword Codes

There are currently no expired Lost Sword codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Lost Sword

The Lost Sword code redemption system works in the following way:

Launch Lost Sword on your device. Tap the three-line button in the top-right corner. Press the cogwheel button in the drop-down menu. Select the Account tab. Click the Redeem Coupon button. Type the code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim freebies.

Lost Sword Wiki link

Discover more about this combat experience via the Lost Sword Wiki. Learn more about the characters, pets, and cards, and check out a few guides to understand the mechanics. Specifically, for codes, we advise sticking to our article.

