Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Lost Sword
Image via Wemade Connect
Category:
Codes

Lost Sword Codes (July 2025)

Become a formidable knight by redeeming Lost Sword codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 8, 2025 06:52 am

Updated July 8, 2025

We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Use the Lost Sword codes on your journey to find the Excalibur. Gather your knights of honor and explore the world in this 2D combat game. Cute pets await along with dungeon raiding and even PvP duels because what better way to show your honor than by dueling other players?

All Lost Sword Codes List

Active Lost Sword Codes

  • There are currently no active Lost Sword codes.

Expired Lost Sword Codes

  • There are currently no expired Lost Sword codes.

Related: All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Lost Sword

The Lost Sword code redemption system works in the following way:

How to redeem codes in Lost Sword
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Lost Sword on your device.
  2. Tap the three-line button in the top-right corner.
  3. Press the cogwheel button in the drop-down menu.
  4. Select the Account tab.
  5. Click the Redeem Coupon button.
  6. Type the code into the text box.
  7. Hit Redeem to claim freebies.

Discover more about this combat experience via the Lost Sword Wiki. Learn more about the characters, pets, and cards, and check out a few guides to understand the mechanics. Specifically, for codes, we advise sticking to our article.

We prepared even more rewards for you in the rest of our Codes section on Twinfinite. Follow the link, and you won’t regret it.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.