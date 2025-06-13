Push A Rock Codes (June 2025) [🏖 W3]

Updated: June 13, 2025
Why sweat it out doing real workouts when you can get Carpal tunnel syndrome instead with Roblox gym clickers? Well, in the case of Push A Rock, even that’s not a huge deal—every workout routine has an Auto button, so you can spare your hands as well as your muscles. You’ll still need to push that rock, though, and that might get easier (and more lucrative) with Push A Rock codes!
All Push A Rock Codes List
Active Push A Rock Codes
- New: Energy Bar.
- Welcome: Energy Drink
- WORLD3: Golden Apple
Expired Push A Rock Codes
- There are currently no expired Push A Rock codes.
How to Redeem Push A Rock Codes
The steps for redeeming codes in Push A Rock are really simple:
- Launch Push A Rock on Roblox.
- Open the Menu in the upper right corner.
- Go to Codes.
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit Claim to redeem the reward.
Published: Jun 13, 2025 05:42 am