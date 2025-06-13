Forgot password
Highly stylized Push A Rock promo image
Image via Push League
Codes

Push A Rock Codes (June 2025) [🏖 W3]

Redeem Push A Rock codes and you might end up not only pushing a rock, but looking like The Rock!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 13, 2025 05:42 am

Updated: June 13, 2025

We found new codes!

Why sweat it out doing real workouts when you can get Carpal tunnel syndrome instead with Roblox gym clickers? Well, in the case of Push A Rock, even that’s not a huge deal—every workout routine has an Auto button, so you can spare your hands as well as your muscles. You’ll still need to push that rock, though, and that might get easier (and more lucrative) with Push A Rock codes!

All Push A Rock Codes List

Active Push A Rock Codes

  • New: Energy Bar.
  • Welcome: Energy Drink
  • WORLD3: Golden Apple

Expired Push A Rock Codes

  • There are currently no expired Push A Rock codes.

How to Redeem Push A Rock Codes

The steps for redeeming codes in Push A Rock are really simple:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Push A Rock on Roblox.
  2. Open the Menu in the upper right corner.
  3. Go to Codes.
  4. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code Here text box.
  5. Hit Claim to redeem the reward.

For a peculiar, yet highly curated selection of other Roblox codes, consider checking out our Roblox codes section!

