Pocket Gym Master Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 5, 2025 Checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

Attention all Pokémon fans; the excitement never ends! This is another game heavily inspired by the legendary show, and your job is to become a gym trainer legend. On your journey to greatness, Pocket Gym Master codes can help you a lot, but only if you redeem them on time.

All Pocket Gym Master Codes List

Working Pocket Gym Master Codes

UKHJUFYT : 20 Energy Cores, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 200 Diamonds (New)

: 20 Energy Cores, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 200 Diamonds POKEMON888 : 50k Gold, 2 Advanced Gacha Tickets, and 520 Diamonds

: 50k Gold, 2 Advanced Gacha Tickets, and 520 Diamonds POKEMON : 100k Gold, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds

: 100k Gold, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds VIP777 : 100k Pokémon EXP, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 888 Diamonds

: 100k Pokémon EXP, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 888 Diamonds EXCLUSIVE : 200k Pokémon EXP, 5 Advanced Poke Balls, and 888 Diamonds

: 200k Pokémon EXP, 5 Advanced Poke Balls, and 888 Diamonds VIP888 : 500 Energy Cores, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 520 Diamonds

: 500 Energy Cores, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 520 Diamonds POKEMON777 : 200 Energy Cores, 10 Basic Gacha Tickets, and 666 Diamonds

: 200 Energy Cores, 10 Basic Gacha Tickets, and 666 Diamonds VIP999 : 200k Pokémon EXP, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds

: 200k Pokémon EXP, 2 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds POKEMON666 : 50k Gold, and Intermediate Tera, and 666 Diamonds

: 50k Gold, and Intermediate Tera, and 666 Diamonds VIP666: 50k Gold, 3 Advanced Poke Balls, and 666 Diamonds

Expired Pocket Gym Master Codes

There are no inactive Pocket Gym Master codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Pocket Gym Master

Redeeming Pocket Gym Master codes is a fast and easy procedure with our step-by-step instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Pocket Gym Master on your device and complete the tutorial. Click the avatar icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click the Settings button in the pop-up window. Tap the Gift Code button. Insert a code into the Please enter Gift Code textbox. Hit the Redeem button to claim your prizes.

If you want to grab more free resources in similar games, you can always head over to our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy