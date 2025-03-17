Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Olympus featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

Olympus Codes (March 2025) [GAIA]

Need more Coins? Olympus codes are here to help.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Mar 17, 2025 09:21 am

Updated: March 17, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Greek gods are having a squabble as they usually do, and it’s no surprise that they’ve resorted to violence. Choose which deity you want to play as and show the others that you’re right about whatever’s on the agenda today. Use Olympus codes for free Coins to unlock all characters.

All Olympus Codes List

Olympus Codes (Active)

  • gaiarelease: 6,500 Coins (New)

Olympus Codes (Expired)

  • 100kvisits
  • 5KMEMBERS
  • 20KVISITS
  • BUGFIX
  • 70kvisits

Related: Slayer Battlegrounds codes

How to Redeem Codes in Olympus

Redeeming Olympus codes is a piece of cake—here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Olympus Roblox group.
  2. Launch Olympus in Roblox.
  3. Go to Codes in the Main Menu.
  4. Enter an active code on the dotted line.
  5. Click on Submit to get your free rewards.

So many Greek gods have entered the battlefield, and everyone has their unique powers to use against others. To learn about every character’s skills, check out the official Olympus Trello board and decide which god you want to be when you face other players.

For many more codes that you can redeem in your favorite games, drop by our Roblox Codes section and grab those freebies before they’re gone!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.