Olympus Codes (March 2025) [GAIA]

Updated: March 17, 2025
Added a new code!
Greek gods are having a squabble as they usually do, and it’s no surprise that they’ve resorted to violence. Choose which deity you want to play as and show the others that you’re right about whatever’s on the agenda today. Use Olympus codes for free Coins to unlock all characters.
All Olympus Codes List
Olympus Codes (Active)
- gaiarelease: 6,500 Coins (New)
Olympus Codes (Expired)
- 100kvisits
- 5KMEMBERS
- 20KVISITS
- BUGFIX
- 70kvisits
How to Redeem Codes in Olympus
Redeeming Olympus codes is a piece of cake—here’s what you need to do:
- Join the Olympus Roblox group.
- Launch Olympus in Roblox.
- Go to Codes in the Main Menu.
- Enter an active code on the dotted line.
- Click on Submit to get your free rewards.
Olympus Trello link
So many Greek gods have entered the battlefield, and everyone has their unique powers to use against others. To learn about every character’s skills, check out the official Olympus Trello board and decide which god you want to be when you face other players.
Published: Mar 17, 2025 09:21 am