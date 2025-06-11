[W12] Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 11, 2025
We added new codes!
Parkour looks easy on YouTube until you try jumping over a trash can and end up in a cast, which is the best-case scenario. It’s best to keep your acrobatic escapades confined to Roblox and use Obby, But You’re a Parkour Master codes to look like a free-running master.
All Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes List
Working Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes
- CoolCode123: 3 Spins (New)
- !100k_Members: 1 Skip and 100 Gems (New)
- Discord!: 100 Gems and 3 Skips
- OINBEAK: 2 Spins and 30 Gems
- Luckyyy!: 2 Spins and 1 Luck Potion (2 minutes)
Expired Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes
- !65k_Members
- Xmas32!
How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Parkour Master
Here’s how you can redeem Obby But You’re a Parkour Master codes in just a few steps:
- Join the Dynamic Dashers Roblox group.
- Launch Obby But You’re a Parkour Master in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter code here field (2).
- Press Enter to redeem the code.
Published: Jun 11, 2025 05:36 am