[W12] Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes (June 2025)

Redeem Obby but You're a Parkour Master codes to slide, wall run and climb over obstacles in a matter of seconds!

Updated: June 11, 2025 We added new codes!

Parkour looks easy on YouTube until you try jumping over a trash can and end up in a cast, which is the best-case scenario. It’s best to keep your acrobatic escapades confined to Roblox and use Obby, But You’re a Parkour Master codes to look like a free-running master.

All Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes List

Working Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes

CoolCode123 : 3 Spins (New)

: 3 Spins !100k_Members : 1 Skip and 100 Gems (New)

: 1 Skip and 100 Gems Discord !: 100 Gems and 3 Skips

!: 100 Gems and 3 Skips OINBEAK : 2 Spins and 30 Gems

: 2 Spins and 30 Gems Luckyyy!: 2 Spins and 1 Luck Potion (2 minutes)

Expired Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes

!65k_Members

Xmas32!

How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Parkour Master

Here’s how you can redeem Obby But You’re a Parkour Master codes in just a few steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Dynamic Dashers Roblox group. Launch Obby But You’re a Parkour Master in Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter code here field (2). Press Enter to redeem the code.

