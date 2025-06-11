Forgot password
[W12] Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes (June 2025)

Redeem Obby but You're a Parkour Master codes to slide, wall run and climb over obstacles in a matter of seconds!
Published: Jun 11, 2025 05:36 am

Updated: June 11, 2025

We added new codes!

Parkour looks easy on YouTube until you try jumping over a trash can and end up in a cast, which is the best-case scenario. It’s best to keep your acrobatic escapades confined to Roblox and use Obby, But You’re a Parkour Master codes to look like a free-running master.

All Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes List

Working Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes

  • CoolCode123: 3 Spins (New)
  • !100k_Members: 1 Skip and 100 Gems (New)
  • Discord!: 100 Gems and 3 Skips
  • OINBEAK: 2 Spins and 30 Gems
  • Luckyyy!: 2 Spins and 1 Luck Potion (2 minutes)

Expired Obby But You’re a Parkour Master Codes

  • !65k_Members
  • Xmas32!

How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Parkour Master

Here’s how you can redeem Obby But You’re a Parkour Master codes in just a few steps:

How to redeem Obby but You're a Parkour Master codes
  1. Join the Dynamic Dashers Roblox group.
  2. Launch Obby But You’re a Parkour Master in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  4. Type in your code into the Enter code here field (2).
  5. Press Enter to redeem the code.

