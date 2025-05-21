SuperHero Tower Defense Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 21, 2025 Added new codes!

The legend says there’s a Roblox TD game for every theme under the sun. True or not, Marvel fans are eating well with a ton of experiences featuring all the favorite heroes. Redeeming SuperHero Tower Defense codes can make this particular title even more fun!

All SuperHero Tower Defense Codes List

Working SuperHero Tower Defense Codes

Greg : 1 Epic Crate

: 1 Epic Crate Afk : 2 Rare Crates

: 2 Rare Crates New: 25 Webs

Expired SuperHero Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired SuperHero Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in SuperHero Tower Defense

Redeem your SuperHero Tower Defense codes in a few simple steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch SuperHero Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu. Enter a code into the Input code here text box. Press Redeem to claim the freebies

