Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm promo art
Image via Hero TD
Category:
Codes

SuperHero Tower Defense Codes (May 2025)

Get better units with SuperHero Tower Defense codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: May 21, 2025 06:17 am

Updated: May 21, 2025

Added new codes!

The legend says there’s a Roblox TD game for every theme under the sun. True or not, Marvel fans are eating well with a ton of experiences featuring all the favorite heroes. Redeeming SuperHero Tower Defense codes can make this particular title even more fun!

All SuperHero Tower Defense Codes List

Working SuperHero Tower Defense Codes 

  • Greg: 1 Epic Crate
  • Afk: 2 Rare Crates
  • New: 25 Webs

Expired SuperHero Tower Defense Codes 

  • There are currently no expired SuperHero Tower Defense codes.

Related: Anime World Tower Defense

How to Redeem Codes in SuperHero Tower Defense

Redeem your SuperHero Tower Defense codes in a few simple steps:

How to redeem SuperHero Tower Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch SuperHero Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu.
  4. Enter a code into the Input code here text box.
  5. Press Redeem to claim the freebies

For more free rewards in other popular Roblox games, make sure to explore the rest of our Roblox codes section!

