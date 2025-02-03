Mewtwo Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 3, 2025 We added a new code!

If you’ve enjoyed playing PokeWorld, then you’ll absolutely enjoy Mewtwo because it’s the same game copied and pasted with a different title. On the bright side, the code redemption system is also identical, meaning you can claim tons of free rewards here as well by redeeming Mewtwo codes. Oh, joy!

All Mewtwo Codes List

Working Mewtwo Codes

B4dP0k3m0n: Free Rewards (must acquire 3 Gym Badges) (New)

Expired Mewtwo Codes

MerryChristmas24

BigSorryForDelay

GameBackSpeedrun

SorryForIssues

Halloween2024

Feedback24

EVENTS00N

FREEPOKE

R0BL0XISC00L

GAM3SUP

GamesUPAugust

ThanksFor500K

GamesUpBaby

GameUpJune

2xShinyStarters

RobloxIsCool

GameUpYay

MAINTENANCEOVER

YayForPokemon

6YearsOfPBB

FreeBPSorryForDelay

BoogaBooga

TestingEnded

GameIsUpGuys

1MilCode

AudioIsBack

PurchasesBack

Ash

NewGen9s

GameUpFrBro

Valentines2024

GameIsUpFully

GameIsUpYay

FreeBCap

Sorry4Downtime

Week3

HappyThanksgiving

How to Redeem Codes in Mewtwo

For instructions on redeeming Mewtwo codes, check out our guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Mewtwo in Roblox. Click the RO-Powers button (1) on the left. Type in your code into the Type Here textbox (2). Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

