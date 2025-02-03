Forgot password
Mewtwo Codes (February 2025)

Embark on an exhilarating Pokémon adventure with the help of Mewtwo codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 3, 2025 09:50 am

Updated: February 3, 2025

We added a new code!

If you’ve enjoyed playing PokeWorld, then you’ll absolutely enjoy Mewtwo because it’s the same game copied and pasted with a different title. On the bright side, the code redemption system is also identical, meaning you can claim tons of free rewards here as well by redeeming Mewtwo codes. Oh, joy!

All Mewtwo Codes List

Working Mewtwo Codes 

  • B4dP0k3m0n: Free Rewards (must acquire 3 Gym Badges) (New)

Expired Mewtwo Codes 

  • MerryChristmas24
  • BigSorryForDelay
  • GameBackSpeedrun
  • SorryForIssues
  • Halloween2024
  • Feedback24
  • EVENTS00N
  • FREEPOKE
  • R0BL0XISC00L
  • GAM3SUP
  • GamesUPAugust
  • ThanksFor500K
  • GamesUpBaby
  • GameUpJune
  • 2xShinyStarters
  • RobloxIsCool
  • GameUpYay
  • MAINTENANCEOVER
  • YayForPokemon
  • 6YearsOfPBB
  • FreeBPSorryForDelay
  • BoogaBooga
  • TestingEnded
  • GameIsUpGuys
  • 1MilCode
  • AudioIsBack
  • PurchasesBack
  • Ash
  • NewGen9s
  • GameUpFrBro
  • Valentines2024
  • GameIsUpFully
  • GameIsUpYay
  • FreeBCap
  • Sorry4Downtime
  • Week3
  • HappyThanksgiving

How to Redeem Codes in Mewtwo

For instructions on redeeming Mewtwo codes, check out our guide below:

  • Mewtwo RO-Powers button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Mewtwo Redeem Codes section
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Mewtwo in Roblox.
  2. Click the RO-Powers button (1) on the left.
  3. Type in your code into the Type Here textbox (2).
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code.

