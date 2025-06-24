[NEW BOSS] Mafia Roads Codes (June 2025) [Alpha]

Madone, the roads are crawling with gangsters and made guys! You'll need plenty of Mafia Roads codes if you want to survive.

Updated: June 24, 2025 We added a new code!

Trenchcoats, Tommy guns, and raging inflation – welcome to the 1930s! Mobsters are running rampant, attacking and robbing anyone on the road at gunpoint. Every journey is a dice roll unless you stock up on weapons, fuel, and ammo beforehand. Luckily, you can do that with Mafia Roads codes.

All Go Mafia Roads Codes List

Working Mafia Roads Codes

JOINGROUP: 100 Coins (New)

Expired Mafia Roads Codes

There are currently no expired Mafia Roads codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Mafia Roads

Alright, see? Here’s how ya can cash in codes in Mafia Roads like a real wise guy. Don’t mess it up, capisce?

Join the Fons Roblox group. Launch Mafia Roads on Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen. Type in your code into the Code here text box (2). Press the Submit button (3) to redeem your code.

