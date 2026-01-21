Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Lords Piece
Image via We Can Dev
Category:
Codes

Lords Piece Codes (January 2026)

Ready to become a legend? Welcome to Lords Piece! Now, come and grab these codes!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 21, 2026 05:23 am

Updated: January 21, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Set sail on the adventure of a lifetime in this epic pirate RPG! Hunt down mythical fruits that grant insane powers, clash with fierce bosses, complete challenging quests, use Lords Piece codes and rise through the ranks to become the ultimate pirate lord.

All Lords Piece Codes List

Active Lords Piece Codes

  • RELEASE: 5,000 Gold and 100 Gems
  • GIMMEBOOST: 2x Luck, XP and Gold Boost
  • NEWYEAREVENT: 200 Gems, 2.500 XP, 25 Gift Box, 2x Luck, and XP, Gold Boost

Expired Lords Piece Codes

  • There are no expired Lords Piece codes.

Related: AT Piece X Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Lords Piece

Redeeming Lords Piece codes is a piece of cake. Complete the following steps below to get your hands on goodies:

How to redeem Lords piece codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Lords Piece in Roblox.
  2. Press the square button.
  3. Open the Settings.
  4. Type a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Use to claim prizes.

Let’s face it: some Roblox games are a total grind. Ease the struggle with the freebies in our Roblox Codes post.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic