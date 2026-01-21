Lords Piece Codes (January 2026)

Ready to become a legend? Welcome to Lords Piece! Now, come and grab these codes!

Updated: January 21, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Set sail on the adventure of a lifetime in this epic pirate RPG! Hunt down mythical fruits that grant insane powers, clash with fierce bosses, complete challenging quests, use Lords Piece codes and rise through the ranks to become the ultimate pirate lord.

All Lords Piece Codes List

Active Lords Piece Codes

RELEASE : 5,000 Gold and 100 Gems

: 5,000 Gold and 100 Gems GIMMEBOOST : 2x Luck, XP and Gold Boost

: 2x Luck, XP and Gold Boost NEWYEAREVENT: 200 Gems, 2.500 XP, 25 Gift Box, 2x Luck, and XP, Gold Boost

Expired Lords Piece Codes

There are no expired Lords Piece codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Lords Piece

Redeeming Lords Piece codes is a piece of cake. Complete the following steps below to get your hands on goodies:

Run Lords Piece in Roblox. Press the square button. Open the Settings. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Use to claim prizes.

