Lords Piece Codes (January 2026)

Set sail on the adventure of a lifetime in this epic pirate RPG! Hunt down mythical fruits that grant insane powers, clash with fierce bosses, complete challenging quests, use Lords Piece codes and rise through the ranks to become the ultimate pirate lord.
All Lords Piece Codes List
Active Lords Piece Codes
- RELEASE: 5,000 Gold and 100 Gems
- GIMMEBOOST: 2x Luck, XP and Gold Boost
- NEWYEAREVENT: 200 Gems, 2.500 XP, 25 Gift Box, 2x Luck, and XP, Gold Boost
Expired Lords Piece Codes
- There are no expired Lords Piece codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Lords Piece
Redeeming Lords Piece codes is a piece of cake. Complete the following steps below to get your hands on goodies:
- Run Lords Piece in Roblox.
- Press the square button.
- Open the Settings.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Hit Use to claim prizes.
