Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Are you ready for real Brainrot? Hop into this cursed masterpiece and start merging Italian Brainrot memes. If the dropper feels too slow, you can boost it with Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator codes. Get free cash and merge more Brainrot.

All Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator Codes List

Active Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator Codes

release: 500 Money

Expired Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator codes.

How to redeem Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator Codes

Redeem Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator codes by following our guide below:

Run Italian Brainrot Merge Simulator in Roblox. Press the Cogwheel button. Type a code into the textbox. Click the green arrow button to claim goodies.

