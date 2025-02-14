Investor City Codes (February 2025) [Update!]

Updated: February 14, 2025
Buy property, find tenants, and evict them as soon as new ones offer to pay more rent – all in the day work for a successful real estate mogul. If you want to maximize profits and expand your business as quickly as possible, Investor City codes can help you out.
All Investor City Codes List
Investor City Codes (Working)
- cxznipq2oe: 3 Luck Boosts (New)
- fxyuz9345a: 2 Luck Boosts
- 12kmcxj182: 2 Income Boosts
- BetaRelease: 20k Cash
- MoreMoneyPlease: 2 Income Boosts
- Lucky: 2 Luck Boosts
- MegaLucky: Ultra Luck Boost
Investor City Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Investor City codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Investor City
Follow along as we break down the entire process of redeeming Investor City codes:
- Launch Investor City on Roblox.
- Click the Settings button (1) on the left side.
- Type your code into the Enter here field (2).
- Click Redeem (3) to grab your rewards.
Published: Feb 14, 2025 06:41 am