Investor City Codes (February 2025) [Update!]

Updated: February 14, 2025 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Buy property, find tenants, and evict them as soon as new ones offer to pay more rent – all in the day work for a successful real estate mogul. If you want to maximize profits and expand your business as quickly as possible, Investor City codes can help you out.

All Investor City Codes List

Investor City Codes (Working)

cxznipq2oe : 3 Luck Boosts (New)

: 3 Luck Boosts fxyuz9345a : 2 Luck Boosts

: 2 Luck Boosts 12kmcxj182 : 2 Income Boosts

: 2 Income Boosts BetaRelease : 20k Cash

: 20k Cash MoreMoneyPlease : 2 Income Boosts

: 2 Income Boosts Lucky : 2 Luck Boosts

: 2 Luck Boosts MegaLucky: Ultra Luck Boost

Investor City Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Investor City codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Investor City

Follow along as we break down the entire process of redeeming Investor City codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Investor City on Roblox. Click the Settings button (1) on the left side. Type your code into the Enter here field (2). Click Redeem (3) to grab your rewards.

Explore our dedicated Roblox Codes section, your go-to spot to find amazing rewards in your favorite Roblox experiences! Jump in right away and right here at Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy