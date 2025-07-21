Forgot password
Inhuman promo artwork
Image via Talentless
Inhuman Codes (July 2025)

Give yourself a better chance at figuring out the impostors with Inhuman codes!
Published: Jul 21, 2025 10:49 am

Updated: July 21, 2025

We found a new code!

If you’re a fan of analog horror, you’ll get the chance to immerse yourself in just that type of world with Inhuman. You’ll be tasked with detecting the impostors among the regular people that go through your terminal, but better hope you don’t come across a hidden monster! And check out the Inhuman codes below for an easier start!

All Inhuman Codes List

Active Inhuman Codes

  • RELEASE: 2k Cash

Expired Inhuman Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Inhuman Codes

Redeem Inhuman codes through the following method:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Inhuman on Roblox.
  2. Go to Codes at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Enter your code in the Code text box.
  4. Click on Redeem to claim the reward.

For more free rewards in other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Codes section!

Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).