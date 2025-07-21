Inhuman Codes (July 2025)

Give yourself a better chance at figuring out the impostors with Inhuman codes!

If you’re a fan of analog horror, you’ll get the chance to immerse yourself in just that type of world with Inhuman. You’ll be tasked with detecting the impostors among the regular people that go through your terminal, but better hope you don’t come across a hidden monster! And check out the Inhuman codes below for an easier start!

All Inhuman Codes List

Active Inhuman Codes

RELEASE: 2k Cash

Expired Inhuman Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Inhuman Codes

Redeem Inhuman codes through the following method:

Launch Inhuman on Roblox. Go to Codes at the bottom of the screen. Enter your code in the Code text box. Click on Redeem to claim the reward.

