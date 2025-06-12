Lost Currents Codes (June 2025)

Lost Currents codes are so good that they'll make you implode. From happiness, of course!

Updated: June 12, 2025 Added new codes!

The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying, inviting us to discover what lies in its pitch-dark depths. If the abyss gazes at you, you can menacingly gaze at the abyss back, redeem Lost Currents codes for gold, and purchase the best (hopefully non-experimental) deep-sea submersible on the market.

All Lost Currents Codes List

Working Lost Currents Codes

FREEGOLD : 20 Gold

: 20 Gold LOSTCURRENTSALPHA: 20 Gold

Expired Lost Currents Codes

There are currently no expired Lost Currents codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Lost Currents

Redeeming Lost Currents codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:

Launch Lost Currents on Roblox. Click Redeem Codes on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

