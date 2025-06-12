Lost Currents Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 12, 2025
Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying, inviting us to discover what lies in its pitch-dark depths. If the abyss gazes at you, you can menacingly gaze at the abyss back, redeem Lost Currents codes for gold, and purchase the best (hopefully non-experimental) deep-sea submersible on the market.
All Lost Currents Codes List
Working Lost Currents Codes
- FREEGOLD: 20 Gold
- LOSTCURRENTSALPHA: 20 Gold
Expired Lost Currents Codes
- There are currently no expired Lost Currents codes.
Related: Lone Survival Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Lost Currents
Redeeming Lost Currents codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:
- Launch Lost Currents on Roblox.
- Click Redeem Codes on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.
If you enjoy other Roblox games, visit our dedicated Roblox codes section for many more free rewards!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jun 12, 2025 04:58 am