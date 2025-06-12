Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lost Currents promo art
Image via flMindworks
Category:
Codes

Lost Currents Codes (June 2025)

Lost Currents codes are so good that they'll make you implode. From happiness, of course!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jun 12, 2025 04:58 am

Updated: June 12, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying, inviting us to discover what lies in its pitch-dark depths. If the abyss gazes at you, you can menacingly gaze at the abyss back, redeem Lost Currents codes for gold, and purchase the best (hopefully non-experimental) deep-sea submersible on the market.

All Lost Currents Codes List

Working Lost Currents Codes 

  • FREEGOLD: 20 Gold
  • LOSTCURRENTSALPHA: 20 Gold

Expired Lost Currents Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Lost Currents codes.

Related: Lone Survival Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Lost Currents

Redeeming Lost Currents codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:

How to redeem Lost Currents codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Lost Currents on Roblox.
  2. Click Redeem Codes on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

If you enjoy other Roblox games, visit our dedicated Roblox codes section for many more free rewards!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content