Promo image for Heroic Legacy.
Image via Emberwick Studios
Heroic Legacy Codes (October 2025)

A real hero would use Heroic Legacy codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Oct 13, 2025 06:49 am

Updated: October 13, 2025

We added the latest codes!

Ready to become a hero? Start by doing pushups and challenging enemies to battle. Combine Heroic Legacy codes and your determination to boost EXP and protect the world. Step up now and prove yourself as a true beacon of hope.

All Heroic Legacy Codes List

Active Heroic Legacy Codes

  • mawzone: 1 Essence and 6 Gold Rerolls Tokens (New)
  • 100likes: 1 Essence, EXP Boosts, and Reroll Tokens
  • onepunch: 3 Essences
  • breaklimits: 30 minutes of 2x EXP for all stats
  • release!: 1 hour of 2x EXP and 10 extra Item Slots

Expired Heroic Legacy Codes

  • There are no expired Heroic Legacy codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Heroic Legacy

To redeem Heroic Legacy codes, complete the following steps:

How to redeem codes in Heroic Legacy.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the Emberwick Studios Roblox group.
  2. Run Heroic Legacy in Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button in the top-left part of the screen.
  4. Type a code into the text box.
  5. Hit the Redeem button to claim goodies.

Take a look at our Roblox Codes section on Twinfinite to snatch more valuable goodies for similar Roblox titles.

