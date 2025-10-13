Heroic Legacy Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 13, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Ready to become a hero? Start by doing pushups and challenging enemies to battle. Combine Heroic Legacy codes and your determination to boost EXP and protect the world. Step up now and prove yourself as a true beacon of hope.

All Heroic Legacy Codes List

Active Heroic Legacy Codes

mawzone: 1 Essence and 6 Gold Rerolls Tokens (New)

1 Essence and 6 Gold Rerolls Tokens 100likes: 1 Essence, EXP Boosts, and Reroll Tokens

1 Essence, EXP Boosts, and Reroll Tokens onepunch: 3 Essences

3 Essences breaklimits: 30 minutes of 2x EXP for all stats

30 minutes of 2x EXP for all stats release!: 1 hour of 2x EXP and 10 extra Item Slots

Expired Heroic Legacy Codes

There are no expired Heroic Legacy codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Heroic Legacy

To redeem Heroic Legacy codes, complete the following steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Join the Emberwick Studios Roblox group. Run Heroic Legacy in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the top-left part of the screen. Type a code into the text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim goodies.

