Heroic Legacy Codes (October 2025)

Updated: October 13, 2025
Ready to become a hero? Start by doing pushups and challenging enemies to battle. Combine Heroic Legacy codes and your determination to boost EXP and protect the world. Step up now and prove yourself as a true beacon of hope.
All Heroic Legacy Codes List
Active Heroic Legacy Codes
- mawzone: 1 Essence and 6 Gold Rerolls Tokens (New)
- 100likes: 1 Essence, EXP Boosts, and Reroll Tokens
- onepunch: 3 Essences
- breaklimits: 30 minutes of 2x EXP for all stats
- release!: 1 hour of 2x EXP and 10 extra Item Slots
Expired Heroic Legacy Codes
- There are no expired Heroic Legacy codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Heroic Legacy
To redeem Heroic Legacy codes, complete the following steps:
- Join the Emberwick Studios Roblox group.
- Run Heroic Legacy in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the top-left part of the screen.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim goodies.
