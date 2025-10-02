Guess the Country Flag or Die Codes (October 2025) 

You can at least die in style with Guess the Country Flag or Die codes, if you are really globally challenged.

Updated October 1, 2025 Added new codes!

If you only know the flag of the U.S and Japan, cause you are a weeb, do not worry cause this game is here to teach you. You can even redeem these Guess the Country Flag or Die codes as a reward for your new found knowledge of flags. Next up, can you guess all the pride flags?

All Guess the Country Flag or Die Codes List

Active Guess the Country Flag or Die Codes

Pizza: 750 Gems

750 Gems PRO: 500 Gems

500 Gems Release: 500 Gems

Expired Guess the Country Flag or Die Codes

There are currently expired Guess the Country Flag or Die codes.

How to Redeem Guess the Country Flag or Die Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Guess the Country Flag or Die, simply follow below:

Launch Guess the Country Flag or Die on Roblox. Go to the Codes circle on the edge of the map. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

