This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Decide or Die featured image.
Image via Final Move Studios
Codes

Decide or Die Codes (February 2025)

Get all the fantastic cosmetics you can by using the latest Decide or Die codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Feb 18, 2025 06:21 am

Updated: February 18, 2025

Looked for new codes!

Rock paper scissors is a harmless game until you combine it with Russian roulette. So, take a seat and beat your opponent, or the bullet in the chamber might remove you from the game. At least get some fabulous cosmetics using Decide or Die codes before your time is up.

All Decide or Die Codes List

Active Decide or Die Codes

  • DOD: 50 Cash

Expired Decide or Die Codes

  • VALENTINES

How to Redeem Codes in Decide or Die

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Decide or Die codes:

How to redeem Do or Die codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Decide or Die in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Rewards button in the menu on the right.
  3. Open the Codes tab.
  4. Input an active code into the Enter Code field.
  5. Hit the green checkmark button to collect your freebies.

Need more free rewards in other exciting Roblox titles? Drop by our Roblox Codes section for many more free goodies you can grab right now!

