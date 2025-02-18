Decide or Die Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 18, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Rock paper scissors is a harmless game until you combine it with Russian roulette. So, take a seat and beat your opponent, or the bullet in the chamber might remove you from the game. At least get some fabulous cosmetics using Decide or Die codes before your time is up.

All Decide or Die Codes List

Active Decide or Die Codes

DOD: 50 Cash

Expired Decide or Die Codes

VALENTINES

How to Redeem Codes in Decide or Die

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Decide or Die codes:

Run Decide or Die in Roblox. Click on the Rewards button in the menu on the right. Open the Codes tab. Input an active code into the Enter Code field. Hit the green checkmark button to collect your freebies.

